Top 8 alternatives to Gmail that you can download on Android

Gmail is no longer the only option to handle your emails

Gmail is a reference in email, it is undeniable that is one of the most used and well-known apps in the Android worldHowever, it is not the only option to manage your email accounts, there is a range of applications that offer you very interesting and cutting-edge options, for example, data encryption and advanced security protocols.

If you are looking for an email client other than Gmail to manage your Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo or any other email accounts, here we leave you 8 alternatives that you will love.

Top alternative apps to Gmail on Android

All the applications on this list can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and use them without any fear of having your email account closed or something like that.

ProtonMail

We start this top with the app ProtonMail that has a excellent encryption service To guarantee the security of all your information, it is also very easy to use and its interface is very modern.

Among its most outstanding characteristics are swipe gestures and customizable labels, sending emails with expiration time and all its programming is open source, so there is no cheating or information leakage.

myMail

This is a very popular application where you can use all your email accounts, since it is compatible with the most popular email services in the world. The most outstanding feature of myMail is that it offers a very efficient level of security and you can protect and control access to the app with a PIN.

In the same way, you can create a unique personal signature for your different email accounts. Also, you will have the ability to view all your emails on the same screen, thanks to its email chain function.

Email by Edison

If you are looking a fast mail app, with very useful features and a simple interface, try Email by Edison. It has an integrated intelligent assistant, where you can keep all your unified email accounts without problem, it also has a search system by contact or by keywords and allows you to reverse email shipments and other actions. One detail in its favor is that even though it has advertising, it is not invasive.

Aqua Mail

Aquamail is an app that has gained a lot of popularity on Android thanks to all the customization options it has. To use it no need for complex setup and its login method is very secure. It has the option to backup and restore from the cloud with the most popular services like Dropbox, OneDrive, Box and Google Drive, too allows synchronization of contacts and calendars for Exchange and Office 365, what’s more, has its own text editor, styles and formats options, themes, among other functions.

Temp Mail

This is a different app than the others on this list, however, we decided to add it because with it you have the possibility to create a new temporary email address instantly. Ideal for use on those websites that ask you for an email account to register, but where you do not want to use your personal email account, so you avoid spam email very efficiently.

The only detail is that you cannot send emails from this app, only receive.

Blue Mail

With Blue Mail you can make your emails more manageable and it is compatible with Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, AOL, iCloud, Office365, among others.

It has a reminder function so that you do not forget to check a specific email, it does not have ads and allows you to unify all the emails from different accounts in the same tray.

Spark

Spark Mail has excellent email templates, an intelligent inbox where you can classify your emails with various interesting functions such as reminders and follow-up, send later, postpone, pins, etc. An interesting feature is that you can configure a gesture with which you can sign all your emails easily.

With Spark you can use your Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, Hotmail, Office 365, iCloud, Yahoo accounts and any email account configurable with IMAP and POP3.

Microsoft Outlook

We finished our top app with Microsoft Outlook, which can be said to be Gmail’s main competition. Among its most outstanding features is that you can manage calendars, view your files in the cloud whether they are from OneDrive, Box and Dropbox and you can configure it to show you the highest priority emails. In the same way, includes Office, Word, Excel and Powerpoint integrations, works with Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft 365, Outlook.com, Gmail and Yahoo Mail.

For greater security you can configure the login with Microsoft Authenticator.

