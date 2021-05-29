Top 7 apps and games from the Samsung Galaxy Store also available on Google Play

Samsung has an ecosystem of very interesting applications, and you can take advantage of them on your mobile even if it is not from the same brand.

Samsung has a rich ecosystem of applications and services that ensure a great user experience on their mobiles. If you have a smartphone from another manufacturer, you cannot install the Galaxy Store, but you can download others great Samsung apps from Google Play.

That’s right, in the Google application store you can find some of the most outstanding apps developed by Samsung for download them to your Android for free. In this guide, we review which are the best Samsung applications for all mobiles and also the exclusive ones only for devices from the South Korean firm.

Best Samsung apps for all mobiles

Do you like Samsung apps but don’t have a Samsung smartphone? Don’t worry, as some of its applications are also available in the Google Play Store. Next, we recommend the best ones, emphasizing those features that make them so interesting.

Samsung HealthSamsung PaySmartThingsSamsung Internet BrowserGalaxy WearableSamsung GalleryPENUP

Samsung Health

Keeping track of your physical activity and taking care of your health is easier if you use Samsung Health, as it stands out for its extensive functions. You may record each workout to know the kilometers traveled, the calories burned, the exact route you have followed and more information. Also has pedometer, which automatically records each step you take to see if you meet the proposed objective.

With Samsung Health you can also control your diet and water intake, so important to maintain good health. You can also use its tool sleep monitoring and the women’s health section, and also its set aside for weight in order to control and monitor this body data.

If at any time you get tired of doing the exercises you already know, in Samsung Health you can access videos of expert trainers suggesting new workouts to get in shape, with programs dedicated to resistance, stretching, weight loss … In short, a very complete sports and health app that you can download for free on your Android, even if it is not Samsung.

Samsung Pay

Another Samsung application that you can download on any mobile is Samsung Pay. Of course, for this app to be useful, your device must have NFC connectivity, and Samsung Pay is a mobile payment service through this technology. It is a totally secure system, so you can pay with the peace of mind that your money will not be compromised.

To use Samsung Pay you must add your debit or credit cards. Later, you can pay in establishments with your mobile or smart watch, but always authorizing the operation with a PIN. In case you lose your device, you can delete your Samsung Pay account remotely.

SmartThings

Create a smart home environment with SmartThings, the Samsung app for manage all smart devices at once that you have at home. So you can combine several similar devices in the same mode to apply the same actions simultaneously. These devices include smart light bulbs, Smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and much more.

SmartThings has a function that allows you to receive notifications about the status of connected devices, and also serves to schedule on and off thereof. In short, a single application to control the use of all the artificial intelligence devices that you have at home.

Samsung Internet Browser

Samsung Internet Browser, Samsung’s own browser, has improved unbelievably in recent years thanks to the constant updates received. In fact, it has 7 features Google Chrome doesn’t havesuch as a video assistant, blocking unwanted web pages, and direct access to ad blockers.

Samsung’s browser is especially focused on giving you a good security and privacy to the user, so we recommend it if you want to navigate without putting your personal data at risk. In addition, it stands out for having various customization options with which you can adapt its interface to your tastes. Without a doubt, a good tool that you can download on your Android.

Galaxy Wearable

It does not matter if your mobile is not Samsung, you can manage the use of your smart watches and wireless earbuds by downloading the Galaxy Wearable app. After downloading the app, pair your device to be able to update your software and adjust its operation. For example, in the case of smartwatches you can change the sphere, select what type of notifications you want to receive, the brightness of the screen or the sound volume, among other aspects.

If you connect wireless headphones like the Galaxy Buds Pro, you can modify touch controls and enable or disable some of its available features. In conclusion, Galaxy Wearable is an essential application if you have Samsung wearables and, of course, you can download it on any phone.

Samsung Gallery

If the default gallery of your mobile does not convince you, we recommend downloading the Samsung gallery. In it you can easily and quickly view all images that you have on your device, both chronologically and divided into the folders in which they are stored. In addition, the Samsung gallery even has secret settings with which you can improve it even more.

PENUP

PENUP is Samsung’s drawing application, ideal for all those who love to draw on their phone or tablet. With this app you can do thousands of things, from drawings with your own style to color the available designs, going through painting in the background of a photo that you have stored in the terminal. You can also share your drawings with other users and comment on other works with your own drawings.

Best exclusive Samsung apps

So far, we have talked about those Samsung apps that can be downloaded to any mobile, as they are available in the Google Play Store. However, now we will focus on the applications of the firm that They can only be used in Samsung mobiles. If you have one of them, don’t forget try them to discover everything they have to offer you.

Galaxy Store

The Galaxy Store can only be installed on Samsung terminals. The truth is that the manufacturer’s application store has undergone a good improvement in recent months, with updates that have focused especially on video games. You know, if you have a Samsung mobile, you can use this store to download thousands of apps and games, both free and paid.

Samsung Cloud

All files stored on your Samsung smartphone can be stored more securely in Samsung Cloud, the cloud storage service of the company. In addition to storing photos, videos, and documents, Samsung Cloud also records your custom settings, design and configuration of apps of the terminal so that, if you restore it, you can continue using it in the same way.

Samsung Dex

Samsung Dex lets you see your mobile interface on an external monitor to enjoy your content in a big way. Before it was necessary to connect the smartphone with a USB cable, but Samsung Dex is already wireless, which makes the procedure even easier. You can download Samsung Dex for Windows and macOS.

Sound assistant

Improve the sound of your Samsung mobile with Sound Assistant, an exclusive application with which you can configure every last detail related to audio. You can adjust the equalizer, create special characteristics for each stage, control the volume of each application and much more. If you are interested in having a good sound on your smartphone, we highly recommend trying this app.

Samsung Flow

The last exclusive app that we encourage you to discover on your Samsung mobile is Flow, with which you can connect your terminal with your computer to access functions such as unlocking the PC with the phone itself, fast file transfer between both devices and share mobile screen in the computer. Make the most of connecting the two devices with Samsung Flow.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps, Samsung

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all