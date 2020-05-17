Lose the fear of consuming carbohydrates, when the correct ones are consumed they are a great ally to lose weight and deflate the body

Carbohydrates or carbohydrates They are one of the food groups that most myths have been created about its consumption, are feared by many people mainly because there is a belief that sare one of the main causes of weight gain and to enlarge the waist, Nevertheless reality is another. It is important to understand that contain essential nutrients for the body and thanks to this they intervene in important functions, the most vital is that provide energy to the entire body, in a special way to the brain.

Various nutrition specialists point out the importance of consuming them as an essential part of the daily diet, the only rule is to know how to select the correct, nutritious and healthy ones. They are classified into 3 categories: simple sugars, fiber and starches. It is evident that the most dangerous are the simple sugars that stand out for being high in calories and have very little nutritional contribution, some examples are the sugary soft drinks and all kinds of processed products made with refined flours (pastries, white bread, sweet bread, donuts, fries, cookies and pizza dough). Know the 6 main sources of healthy carbohydrates, it will be very easy to integrate them into your daily food.

1. Barley

Barley is a nutritional treasure stands out for its extraordinary rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, among its greatest virtues is its content in trace elements: iron, sulfur, copper, zinc, potassium, manganese, chromium, selenium, iodine, molybdenum. Contains lysine (limiting amino acid in wheat), choline and folic acid, of course among his great goodness lies his high fiber content and its great capacity to eliminate cravings, fluid retention and inflammationwhich on many occasions They are cause of being overweight.

Barley./Credit: Pxhere

2. Popcorn

If you are used to consume french fries or salty snacks As a snack, you’re doing it wrong. Homemade popcorn and without the pounds of butter they put him in theaters, they are a great snack or snack rich in fiber and carbohydrates; relate to good effects for lose weight, this is due to its satiating power and its low calorie content.

Natural popcorn. / Photo: Pxhere

3. Oatmeal

Oat other wonderful cereal that is most versatile, economical and delicious. It is rich in vegetable fiber and protein, contributes low calories and keeps us satisfied for several hours. It is one of the pantry products that they can not miss when it comes to losing weight, supports diabetes, regulates high cholesterol, improve digestion, strengthens muscles and fills the body with energy.

Oats. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Quinoa

Quinoa It is one of the cereals most valued for its unmatched nutritional and medicinal benefits, is considered one of the more powerful superfoods. It stands out for containing twice as much fiber as other cereals and thanks to this it is released more slowly in the bloodstream and it helps us to have a more agile metabolism. Too it’s satiating and helps you lose weight effectively, being gluten free it’s perfect for eliminate all kinds of inflammation.

Quinoa. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Rye bread

Bread is one of the most famous carbohydrates however it is important to create eating habits of healthy breads and opt for whole grain and whole grain variants. the Rye bread It is wonderful since it will allow us to use it in numerous recipes, is rich in fiber, low sodium and fat free. Is satiating, regulates glucose and a great help to eat less and lose weight, at the same time being full grain it is ideal for reduce belly fat.

Rye bread. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Sweet sweet potato

Sweet potato It is a vegetable that belongs to the family of roots and it stands out for its high nutritional value and great therapeutic properties. It is the perfect ally for satisfy sweet cravings, but you can also prepare salty in soups, creams, purees or roast, it has the peculiarity of being a extraordinary source of carbohydrates complexes, a medium piece contributes about 27 grams. It is considered a good food for people who suffer pre-diabetes and diabetes, this is because the production of a hormone called adiponecin who is in charge of regulate blood sugar and it also influences positively accelerating metabolism, it is therefore recommended for lose weight healthy. They are a healthier alternative than white potatoes, less calories, sodium and a null contribution in fats.

Sweet potato. / Photo: Shutterstock

