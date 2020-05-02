Amazon’s Prime Video service has come a long way since it started offering free movies and TV shows to its Prime members a few years ago. And what was once a rather stunted catalog, has become over the years a formidable enough offer to stand up to Netflix and HBO.

If you are looking for a new series to give you a marathon during these days of confinement, here we have good news. The following list brings nothing together than the top 50 Amazon Prime series available right now.

In 2033, people who are about to die can be “loaded” into virtual reality into a new kind of life of their choice. These subsequent lives – virtual reality – are led by six technology companies, which create a new type of corporate competition with human death. When the driverless car Nathan (Robbie Amell) crashes, his girlfriend takes him into Lakeview’s luxurious digital life. There, he meets Nora, a Lakeview customer service representative, who addresses Nathan in his special version of heaven. The series follows their friendship as Nathan gets used to life away from loved ones, all while Nora balances her connection to virtual Nathan with her financial and personal struggles in real life.

Inspired by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag’s futuristic paintings and designs, this original Amazon series focuses on a small rural town where people live on “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. Duncan Joiner and Rebecca Hall star in this drama whose main virtue is to make science fiction seem more real than ever.

Although it only lasted two seasons and gave for a television movie, this dark comedy series had a loyal following from the start and is widely regarded as an under-appreciated gem of its time. The series follows a colorful group of “reapers,” individuals who have died and are now tasked with helping souls move on to the afterlife, all while continuing to grapple with issues that remained pending in their past mortal lives.

Good Omens

Co-production by BBC Studios and Amazon Studios, this is a six-part series adapted from the fantasy novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Follow the adventures of an angel and a demon, played by Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) and David Tennant (Doctor Who), respectively, whose comfortable lives on Earth are suddenly threatened by the impending Apocalypse. The couple must unite to prevent the ascension of the Antichrist and the consequent war between heaven and hell.

The impressive cast of the series is completed by Jon Hamm, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall and other (quite) well-known faces. Like the book that inspired it, the series is packed with quirky and irreverent humor, filtering both human history and biblical mythology through clever direction.

Comrade Detective

That production is recreated with all the traditions and language of Romania, but is dubbed in English, with voices from actors like Channing Tatum and Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If you want to see a star born, stop what you are doing and immerse yourself in the work of Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, in the 1950s comedy Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Midge is a housewife who seeks to establish herself as a comedian, after her husband, Joe Maisel (Michael Zegen), unexpectedly leaves her.

After a makeshift, impromptu, drunken show where he kept talking, like he was running, Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) decides to advise Midge, hoping to model a rough diamond.

This production won a Golden Globe for becoming the best comedy or musical series for its debut season, and Brosnahan took home the statue of the best actress in a musical comedy.

Veep

Louis-Dreyfus stars as the self-centered, but lovable loser, Selina Meyers, as she slowly works her way through the federal government bureaucracy, in her early days as vice president.

Flight of the Conchords

The Tick

The premiere of the second season is expected in the course of 2019.

Fleabag

This series mixes elegance and laughter very well. The introduction is a fine soliloquy that ends in a sexual joke. It is one of the best comedies there is, although a river of sadness runs beneath it. It tells the story of “Fleabag” (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a neurotic woman who tries to balance her business with her personal life. Actually, she’s a lying, selfish, and compulsive antihero, speaking directly to the public in monologues.

One Mississippi

The death of a loved one doesn’t seem like a nice thing to do a comedy, but One Mississippi is unconventional. Comedian Tig Notaro plays herself, as the series depicts various real-life tragedies. The “fictional Tig” struggles with breast cancer when she returns to her hometown in Mississippi to bid farewell to her mother, whom they decide to disconnect. But he decides to stay for a while and reunite with his father and brother. Although the first chapter is a little depressing, the series manages to balance the trauma and recovery process in a slightly more enjoyable way.

Family tree

Chris O’Dow plays Tom Chadwick, a loser who inherits a series of family heirlooms from a great-aunt he never knew. The objects take him on a mission to discover his roots, a task he takes in a very funny way. Tom follows many wrong paths to find his family, but the character is the subject of the mocking style of its creator, Christopher Guest.

Bored to Death

Bored to Death pushes the line between comedy and the noir genre, following the life of Jonathan Ames, an unlicensed researcher and writer, and his friends, as they try to solve cases in which Ames shouldn’t write. Ames has to deal with a lot of crazy cases. The series was created by graphic novelist Jonathan Ames, which makes it even more fun.

Transparent

Jean-Claude Van Johnson

One of the favorite martial arts experts of the 80s, Jean-Claude Van Damme, is back with a vengeance in one of the strangest and most unexpected Amazon original series. The premise: Jean-Claude Van Damme’s entire film career was a mere facade to hide his activity as a secret agent. Van Damme plays himself, as well as several other characters trying to pass undercover. The veteran action star also exhibits surprising comical talents while retaining much of his extraordinary fitness that made him an action star. The series only lasted six episodes, but with the great supporting performances by Kat Foster and Phylicia Rashad, it’s a great way to spend a few hours of laughter.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

After a six-year hiatus, the series returned for a ninth season, which was very well received in 2017. The tenth season is expected to begin filming in late 2018.

Red Oaks

Mr. Show with Bobo and David

Deadwood

Jack Ryan

Homecoming

Downton Abbey

Sneaky pete

Amazon’s original series, Sneaky Pete, created a scathing drama of an intricate identity theft case. Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi) is a recently released scammer from prison who assumes the identity of his former cellmate, Pete Murphy, to hide from criminal boss Vince Lonigan (Bryan Cranston). Although the production shines thanks to the group of famous actors who watch it, (which includes the exceptional Margo Martindale), what really makes it special is the cleverness of the script.

Hannibal

In this psychological thriller, Will Graham, an FBI investigator (played by Hugh Dancy) struggles to catch serial killers while on the verge of a psychological breakdown. Her therapist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (played by ads Mikkelson) is a seir killer with dark desires about Will. As their friendship grows stronger, Will finds himself at the center of a symphony of violence.

The character Hannibal Lecter has become famous and there have been quite a few bad quality sequels. However this is one of the best we have seen although we must admit that it is a bit bloody.

The Wire

This is perhaps one of the rarest police shows in television history. Addresses the issue of the war on drugs and its effect on society. It takes place in Baltimore, “the murder capital,” according to the characters’ words – and the series follows a group of detectives who hope to capture one of the most important drug traffickers in the city. The series shows how each action has unexpected consequences in the city. The series stands out for counting the lives and revealing how the minds of criminals work. This program has its roots in sociology and does not lose sight of the fact that each character is part of a society that has shaped them.

The Americans

It’s 1981 and Ronald Reagan is President, and like many other Americans, Elizabeth and Philip Jennings are enjoying the prosperity of the country as the Cold War begins to heat up. But unlike the rest of the Americans, the Jennings are spies for the KGB. That is the premise of this series, which is one of the most exciting today. La intriga política es emocionante y lo que hace que se destaque es el enfoque en el matrimonio de los Jennings.El show demuestra que los problemas personales como los conflictos de parejas puede ser tan emocionantes como las maniobras políticas.

The Sopranos

Además, está llena de intriga y violencia, convirtiéndose en una serie emblemática.

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) es un personaje trágico, ya que la posición de poder que crea para sí mismo en la mafia trae consigo presiones que amenazan con romperlo.

Treme

La serie fue elogiada por su representación realista de la cultura NOLA y su reparto, que incluye a John Goodman, Rob Brown y Edwina Findley Dickerson.

Boardwalk Empire

La dirección inicial de Scorsese solidificó una estética visual que los directores posteriores del espectáculo emularon y que ha sido alabado una y otra vez.

La atención de la demostración a la exactitud histórica es igualmente impresionante, y da a la pieza del período una sutileza y una sensación realista raramente encontradas en otra parte. Los personajes son complejos, también, y sus relaciones entre sí a menudo abarcan ambos lados de la moneda, es decir, del amor y del odio.

The Night Manager

Esta miniserie de seis partes obtuvo varias nominaciones durante los años 2016 y 2017, y por buenas razones.

Mientras, Laurie es un personaje completamente diferente, despiadado y sin miedo a ensuciarse las manos.

Esta serie es el tercer intento de adaptar la novela de John le Carré del mismo nombre, y, al parecer, tres es el número mágico. Tiene suspense, es encantadora y bien vale la pena dedicarle tiempo.

Mr. Robot

Como la tecnología de la información abarca ya todos los aspectos de la vida, uno no puede dejar de mirar a las personas que controlan esa tecnología (corporaciones, agencias gubernamentales) con cautela.

Poldark

Después de tres años luchando en la Revolución Americana, Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) vuelve a su casa, en Cornwall, sólo para encontrar su finca en ruinas y a su amante Elizabeth (Heida Reed) casada con su primo.

Así, mientras Ross intenta reconstruir las minas de su familia, rescata a una joven llamada Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) y le da trabajo como empleada doméstica. Pero su rival, George Warleggan, hará las cosas un poco más complicadas.

The Prisoner

Pocas series han tenido un efecto de tan largo alcance en la televisión de ciencia ficción y fantasía como este programa de 1967 que siguió a un agente de inteligencia británico que se encuentra atrapado en una misteriosa aldea por captores desconocidos y vigilado por extrañas medidas de seguridad. Patrick McGoohan co-creó la serie y la protagoniza como el enigmático agente Número Seis. La serie combina elementos de ficción de espías con temas de ciencia ficción, y gira entre elementos convincentes, surrealistas y alegóricos, además de narraciones más directas, todo mientras Número Seis intenta saber por qué está preso y cómo puede escapar.

The Boys

Tan sombría e impactantemente violenta como inteligente, la serie se desarrolla en un mundo en el que las superpotencias, la avaricia corporativa y la consolidación de los medios se han desangrado para crear una forma de corrupción particularmente aterradora. La audiencia lo ve todo a través de los ojos de Hughie, un tipo promedio cuyo encuentro casual con un superhéroe cambia su vida para siempre.

Farscape

Esta serie de culto que se estrenó en 1999 sigue a un astronauta moderno cuyo viaje accidental a través de un agujero de gusano lo lleva a unirse a la colorida tripulación de una nave espacial viviente en una región desconocida y muy lejos de la Tierra. Huyendo de una poderosa fuerza militar conocida como los Pacificadores, él y la tripulación intentan encontrar un santuario (y un camino a casa) en una extraña galaxia. La galardonada serie es notable por ser una producción de The Jim Henson Company, e incluye varios personajes destacados creados por el Creature Shop de la compañía. La serie de cuatro temporadas fue seguida por una miniserie de tres horas que concluyó la historia y también inspiró una larga lista de historias derivadas en novelas, cómics y otros formatos.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

The Expanse

The Man in the High Castle

Orphan Black

En esta aclamada serie británica vemos a una joven llamada Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) que tiene un encuentro casual con una mujer que se parece mucho a ella. Esto pone a Sarah en situación de descubrir que ella es una de los varios clones que se han creado como parte de un experimento en curso. Pronto, estará peleando con la corporación que la creó y con una organización misteriosa que quiere deshacerse de ella. Se trata de un thriller de ritmo rápido que se toma el tiempo para explorar temas de autoidentificación y la bioética. Muy recomendable.

Vikings

Es una serie sombría, basada en las leyendas que rodean las incursiones de vikingos en la Edad Media. Aunque no es el espectáculo más preciso desde el punto de vista histórico, Vikings mantienen una estética más acuciante que algunos de sus contemporáneos de fantasía. Por supuesto, hay mucha sangre, muchos gritos y mucho, mucho lodo.

American Horror Story

Esta antología del terror de Ryan Murphy continúa superando las expectativas con cada temporada que pasa. Cada una de ellas funciona esencialmente como una miniserie autocontenida, centrada en un repertorio de personajes y una historia que presenta su propio comienzo, medio y final.

Cada temporada, ya sea en torno a un grupo de brujas, un manicomio o una casa encantada en el centro de Los Ángeles, presenta espléndidas piezas y una estética única, la cual se suma a las excelentes actuaciones de artistas como Lady Gaga y La premiada Jessica Lange. Muchas de las temporadas incluso abordan problemas sociales actuales, y a menudo nos dejan una sensación extraña y maravillosa. Bueno, eso, y un extraño sabor en tu boca.

Amazon Prime” data-reactid=”673″>Amazon Prime Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

Fred Rogers creó 31 temporadas de lo que posiblemente sea el mejor show para niños de todos los tiempos. El espectáculo consiste en la “visita” de media hora de Roger a sus audiencias, en la que habla directamente a sus espectadores. Una vez que ingresa a su hogar y se convierte con su famosa chaqueta de punto con cremallera y zapatillas azules, crea un lugar seguro y especial a través de su autenticidad y naturalidad. Los niños aprenden sobre varios temas, incluidos aquellos que tratan con la muerte, los celos, el divorcio y la ira.

El programa también incorpora visitas de los amigos del Sr. Rogers, como el encargado de la entrega, el Sr. McFeely, y siempre presenta un segmento “Picture Picture” diseñado para enseñar a los niños cómo se hacen muchas cosas.

Shaun the Sheep

Tumble Leaf

Cada episodio sigue a Fig the Fox (Christopher Downs) y sus aventuras centradas en la ciencia alrededor del mundo caprichoso de Tumble Leaf, un lugar lleno de bosques con una mezcla de extrañas criaturas con las que Fig es su amigo. Juntas, las criaturas humanoides descubren cómo funcionan los reflejos, las sombras y otras facetas de nuestro mundo natural, examinando el valor de la amistad y la bondad al hacerlo. El paisaje es tan vibrante y colorido como lo son los personajes, lo que lo hace atractivo tanto para los ojos como para iniciar una conversación.

Sesame Street

DIY Sci

El profesor de ciencias Steve Spangler presenta esta serie nominada al Emmy que utiliza experimentos fascinantes que puedes probar en casa para explorar conceptos científicos como el poderoso potencial de los fluidos y gases, así como los secretos detrás de algunos trucos de magia y sistemas de energía aparentemente complicados. Cada episodio aborda un tema diferente utilizando elementos cotidianos para llevar a cabo los experimentos, lo que lo convierte en una experiencia verdaderamente familiar que explica conceptos complejos en lecciones simples (pero ocasionalmente desordenadas).

The Grand Tour

Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin

Sigue al conservacionista Jeff Corwin mientras se sumerge en un nuevo tema de investigación oceánica en cada episodio. Esta serie es famosa por su profundidad en la investigación y preocupación por el bienestar de la vida oceánica.

También creó un gran revuelo tras ganar múltiples premios Emmy desde que se emitió por primera vez en 2011.

NOVA

Esta serie documental de larga duración de PBS comenzó en 1974 y continúa hasta el día de hoy, y cada episodio explora descubrimientos con temas científicos, eventos históricos o temas que ocupan los titulares en el mundo de la ciencia. El programa ha ganado una larga lista de premios, incluidos múltiples Peabody y Emmy, en el transcurso de su carrera de décadas que actualmente incluye más de 880 episodios y contando. Transmitido en más de 100 países, NOVA presenta entrevistas con científicos y otros expertos mientras explora todo, desde el milagro de la vida hasta la evolución de la ciencia y la tecnología en el espionaje.

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Esta serie nominada al Premio Emmy y James Beard sigue al famoso chef Emeril Lagasse por todo el mundo, donde se reúne con amigos y colegas para discutir y probar algunos de los mejores sabores del mundo culinario de Suecia, China, España, Corea del Sur, Italia y Cuba, entre otros lugares.

