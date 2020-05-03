An Amazon Prime membership offers you much more than good prices on your purchases. The service also offers a rapidly expanding library of movies and television series through its Amazon Prime Video platform. To help subscribers browse this vast vault, we’ve selected some of the best movies available on the service right now.

Shia LaBeouf’s debut script is directed by Alma Har’el and follows the life of boy actor Otis Lort on his way from young success to self-destructive Hollywood star. We attend his rise to fame and his relationship with his abusive and alcoholic father … and it is that LaBeouf also stars in this semi-autobiographical story that is based on his experience with his father.

This remake of the Wild West classic – by the Coen brothers – introduced the world to Hailee Steinfeld, who plays 14-year-old young farmer Mattie Ross. After his father is killed by Tom Chaney, Ross sets out to catch the killer and bring him to justice. However, to catch Chaney, he will need someone with “true worth,” the toughest man of law he can find, who at the time is United States Marshal Reuben J. “Rooster” Cogburn (Jeff Bridges). As they seek justice, a bond is formed that melts Cogburn’s cold heart, which helps Ross find some peace after his father’s death.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

High Life (2019)

Star Trek II, The Wrath of Khan (1982)

The Lost City of Z (2017)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)

After breaking his car with his own hands, Bradley decides to take care of his marriage and also uses crime to pay the bills. That decision takes him down a dark and violent path.

Clue (1985)

The Great Escape (1963)

Scene the The Great Escape

Directed by John Sturges and based on Paul Brickhill’s 1950 nonfiction book, The Great Escape it stands the test of time like an epic war movie. It is based on real events: the escape of Allied prisoners from a German prisoner of war camp in World War II, and features a star-studded cast including Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough. In this version of the story, the prisoners plan a massive escape from an almost inescapable field, an escape that involves an escape tunnel and a series of planes, trains, and ships to try to escape Nazi-occupied Europe.“data-reactid =” 137 “> Directed by John Sturges and based on Paul Brickhill’s 1950 nonfiction book, The Great Escape stands the test of time like an epic war movie. It is based on real events: the Allied prisoner escape from a German prisoner of war camp in World War II, and features a star-studded cast including Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough. In this version of the story, the prisoners plan an escape Massive of an almost inescapable field, escape involving an escape tunnel and a series of planes, trains, and ships to try to escape Nazi-occupied Europe.

Cold War (2028)

couple embracing in Cold War

Paweł Pawlikowski’s magnificent historical drama, in Cold War We see Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) and Zula (Joanna Kulig), a music director and singer respectively, who meet and fall in love in post-WWII Poland. As the years go by and Soviet control over Eastern Europe tightens, the two cross borders, each entering and leaving the other’s life. Their turbulent romance and in a context of paranoia and repression, is messy but moving. Filmed in black and white, Cold War it is a beautiful film full of masterfully composed shots.“data-reactid =” 153 “> Magnificent historical drama by Paweł Pawlikowski, in Cold War we see Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) and Zula (Joanna Kulig), a musical director and singer respectively, who meet and fall in love in the Poland of after World War II. As the years pass and Soviet control over Eastern Europe tightens, the two cross borders, each entering and leaving the other’s life. Their turbulent romance and in a context of paranoia and repression, it is messy but moving.Filmed in black and white, Cold War is a beautiful film filled with masterfully composed shots.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

two African American men walking through San Francisco

Facing the displacement of the house his grandfather built as a result of gentrification in his San Francisco neighborhood, Jimmie and his best friend, Mort, embark on a mission to reclaim the house before everything irreversibly changes. Their odyssey tests their friendship and forces them to wonder if they really belong in the place they have always called home. A moving and intense journey in this film nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards.“data-reactid =” 169 “> Facing the displacement of the house that his grandfather built as a result of gentrification in his neighborhood in San Francisco, Jimmie and his best friend, Mort, embark on a mission to recover the house before That everything changes irreversibly. Their odyssey tests their friendship and forces them to wonder if they really belong to the place they have always called home. A moving and intense journey in this film nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards.

First Reformed (2018)

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed

In a lonely corner of New York State is the historic First Reformed Church, where the Rev. Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) delivers sermons and preaches to the few parishioners who still attend. Tormented by guilt over the death of his son, Toller turns to alcohol and spiritual writings. One of the parishioners, a pregnant woman named Mary (Amanda Seyfried), asks Toller to advise her husband, a somewhat radicalized environmental activist. The task initially gives Toller a renewed sense of purpose, but as he learns more about the situation, he faces humanity’s callousness and God’s indifference to everything. First Reformed It is an intense study, one that delves into questions for which there are no easy answers.“data-reactid =” 185 “> In a lonely corner of New York State is the historic First Reformed Church, where the Rev. Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) delivers sermons and preaches to the few parishioners who still attend. Racked by the Blaming for the death of her son, Toller turns to alcohol and spiritual writings.One of the parishioners, a pregnant woman named Mary (Amanda Seyfried), asks Toller to advise her husband, a somewhat radicalized environmental activist. Initially it gives Toller a renewed sense of purpose, but as he learns more about the situation, he faces humanity’s callousness and God’s indifference to everything. First Reformed is an intense study, one that delves into questions for which there are no easy answers.

The Report (2019)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull scene with Robert De Niro

Considered one of Martin Scorsese’s first masterpieces, Raging bull He was nominated for eight Oscars, earning a Best Actor victory for Jake LaMotta’s Robert De Niro portrayal. As LaMotta ascends through the ranks of boxing to fight his first fight for the middleweight crown, the brutality he shows in the ring begins to spread to the rest of his life. In the midst of a constant balancing act to suppress his anger in life and release it alone in the ring, the lines soon begin to blur and LaMotta enters a self-destructive spiral, the collateral damage of which knows no bounds.“data-reactid =” 222 “> Considered one of Martin Scorsese’s early masterpieces, Raging Bull was nominated for eight Oscars, earning a Best Actor win for Robert De Niro’s portrayal of Jake LaMotta. As LaMotta He ascends through the ranks of boxing to fight his first fight for the middleweight crown, the brutality he shows in the ring begins to spread to the rest of his life, in the midst of a constant balancing act to suppress his anger in the life and drop it alone in the ring, the lines soon begin to blur and LaMotta enters a self-destructive spiral, the collateral damage of which knows no bounds.

Up in the Air (2009)

George Clooney in Up in The Air

Nominated for six Oscars, Up in the Air Any family that has a frequent business traveler will like it. Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) is a corporate downsizing expert enjoying his “life on the road,” so much so that he is poised to reach 10 million frequent flyer miles. But that life is threatened when he meets the woman of his dreams who also travels frequently (Vera Farmiga), and Bingham experiences a kind of crisis. Her womanizing life suddenly seems pointless and she will do whatever it takes to make a change with her newly discovered love. However, changing so much is never simple.“data-reactid =” 237 “> Nominated for six Oscars, Up in the Air will appeal to any family with a frequent business traveler. Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) is a corporate downsizing expert who enjoys his“ life on the road “, so much so that he is about to reach 10 million frequent flyer miles. But that life is threatened when he meets the woman of his dreams who also travels frequently (Vera Farmiga), and Bingham experiences a sort of crisis. Her womanizing life suddenly seems pointless and she will do whatever it takes to make a change with her newly discovered love. However, changing so much is never simple.

Platoon (1986)

Oliver Stone wrote and directed this Oscar-winning film that follows a US Army soldier. USA During the Vietnam War in a battle near the Cambodian border and caught between two rival officers vying for control of his platoon.

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

This drama directed by Kenneth Lonergan takes place in a town in Massachusetts that has the same name, a place where Lee Chandler would never prefer to return. Chandler maintains a building in Quincy, Boston, where he avoids connections related to his past. The tragedy begins when Chandler’s brother dies, so he must return to his town and take care of his teenage nephew. This movie is transformed into a drama that will tell us why Chandler decided to live in such a way.

The Florida Project (2017)

woman carrying a girl in a grocery cart – The Florida Project

Widely regarded as one of the most significant underestimates of the 2017 Oscar season, The Florida Project It’s almost as real as Hollywood cinema these days, with much of the cast making their film debut today. Centered on a budget motel on a stretch of road in Kissimmee, Florida, the story follows 5-year-old Moonee, who lives with her single (and very free-spirited) mother Halley. As they desperately fight to avoid homelessness by reuniting a miserable life, aided by the compassionate motel manager Bobby (Willem Dafoe in a best supporting actor nominated performance), the walls never stop closing. The film actively juxtaposes a seriously struggling family with the idyllic utopia of Disney World, which is just down the road.“data-reactid =” 275 “> Widely regarded as one of the most significant underestimates of the 2017 Oscar season, The Florida Project is almost as real as Hollywood cinema these days, with much of the cast doing their film debut Focused on a budget motel on a stretch of road in Kissimmee, Florida, the story follows 5-year-old Moonee, who lives with her single (and very free-spirited) mother Halley, as they desperately fight to avoid homelessness gathering a miserable life, aided by the compassionate motel manager Bobby (Willem Dafoe in a best supporting actor nominated performance), the walls never fail to close. The film actively juxtaposes a family in dire straits with utopia. Idyllic Disney World, which is just down the road.

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Folk singer Llewyn David (Oscar Isaac) is the subject of this film made by the Coen brothers. The plot is specifically set at the moments when the artist tries to rebuild his career after the suicide of his partner. In turn, his love life is a disaster, because his ex-girlfriend – who would be pregnant – does not want to know anything about him. It is a dramatic film but it has some black humor. Justin Timberlake is one of the stars of the cast.

The Handmaiden (2016)

protagonists of The Handmaiden

From Korean director Park Chan-wook, award-winning director of Oldboy, The Handmaiden is an intense and exciting criminal drama set in the early 20th century during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The film follows two women: a young Japanese woman on a remote farm, and a Korean woman who is hired as her new maid. Little does the first woman know, however, that the maiden is conspiring with a swindler to swindle her and keep her inheritance.“data-reactid =” 301 “> From Korean director Park Chan-wook, award-winning director of Oldboy, The Handmaiden is an intense and exciting crime drama set in the early 20th century during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The film follows two women : A young Japanese woman on a secluded farm, and a Korean woman who is hired as her new maiden Little does the first woman know, however, that the maiden is conspiring with a swindler to defraud her and keep her inheritance.

Goldeneye (1995)

Oldboy (2003)

hombre alzando un martillo en Oldboy

Quizá una de las mejores películas en esta lista, y sin duda una de las mejores que verás en años. Secuestrado después de una noche de juerga, el empresario Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) pasa 15 años encerrado en una habitación de hotel, sin ver a su captor ni escuchar la razón para su encarcelamiento. Oh Dae-su pasa los años pensando, haciendo listas de posibles responsables y practicando boxeo, y cuando un día se despierta en un tejado, finalmente libre, está listo para usar sus habilidades, buscando y cazando a la persona que lo secuestró y destruyendo, de paso, a quien intente interponerse en su camino (y mucha gente lo intenta, valga decir). Oldboy es un extraño thriller de venganza, con una trama que toma algunos vuelcos sorprendentes e inquietantes. La acción también es increíble: la icónica lucha en el pasillo, famosa por su brutalidad y movimiento de cámara, ha hecho escuela en el cine contemporáneo.” data-reactid=”327″>

Quizá una de las mejores películas en esta lista, y sin duda una de las mejores que verás en años. Secuestrado después de una noche de juerga, el empresario Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) pasa 15 años encerrado en una habitación de hotel, sin ver a su captor ni escuchar la razón para su encarcelamiento. Oh Dae-su pasa los años pensando, haciendo listas de posibles responsables y practicando boxeo, y cuando un día se despierta en un tejado, finalmente libre, está listo para usar sus habilidades, buscando y cazando a la persona que lo secuestró y destruyendo, de paso, a quien intente interponerse en su camino (y mucha gente lo intenta, valga decir). Oldboy es un extraño thriller de venganza, con una trama que toma algunos vuelcos sorprendentes e inquietantes. La acción también es increíble: la icónica lucha en el pasillo, famosa por su brutalidad y movimiento de cámara, ha hecho escuela en el cine contemporáneo.

You Were Never Really Here (2019)

escena de You Were Never Really Here

Esta película original de Amazon fue nominada para cuatro premios Independent Spirit Awards de 2019, incluyendo Mejor película y Mejor actor (Joaquin Phoenix). Phoenix justamente interpreta a un veterano traumatizado que aprovecha (de alguna manera) ese trauma para rescatar a chicas desaparecidas. Sin embargo, a medida que sus pesadillas comienzan a superarlo, comienza a descubrir una conspiración que amenaza con destruirlo… o salvarlo, dependiendo de los caminos que tome.” data-reactid=”342″>Esta película original de Amazon fue nominada para cuatro premios Independent Spirit Awards de 2019, incluyendo Mejor película y Mejor actor (Joaquin Phoenix). Phoenix justamente interpreta a un veterano traumatizado que aprovecha (de alguna manera) ese trauma para rescatar a chicas desaparecidas. Sin embargo, a medida que sus pesadillas comienzan a superarlo, comienza a descubrir una conspiración que amenaza con destruirlo… o salvarlo, dependiendo de los caminos que tome.

Mid90s (2017)

Annihilation (2018)

Troop Zero (2019)

The Cabin In the Woods (2012)

Overlord (2018)

Hereditary (2018)

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Bone Tomahawk es una especie de horror / suspenso inusual en el sentido de que se desarrolla en el oeste americano en la década de 1890. Se ve y se siente como un western y, sin embargo, es algo completamente más siniestro. Siguiendo a un sheriff de una pequeña ciudad (Kurt Russell) que conduce a un grupo heterogéneo al desierto para rescatar a algunos pioneros de un clan de indígenas caníbales que habitan en cuevas. Todas las cosas se tornan más oscuras y grotescas a medida que los héroes se alejan cada vez más de casa.” data-reactid=”423″>Bone Tomahawk es una especie de horror / suspenso inusual en el sentido de que se desarrolla en el oeste americano en la década de 1890. Se ve y se siente como un western y, sin embargo, es algo completamente más siniestro. Siguiendo a un sheriff de una pequeña ciudad (Kurt Russell) que conduce a un grupo heterogéneo al desierto para rescatar a algunos pioneros de un clan de indígenas caníbales que habitan en cuevas. Todas las cosas se tornan más oscuras y grotescas a medida que los héroes se alejan cada vez más de casa.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Sus esfuerzos por vivir una vida normal en medio de la amenaza siempre presente de los depredadores terroríficos que pueden escuchar hasta el menor ruido, aumentan la tensión hasta los niveles más exigentes. La esposa de Krasinski, Emily Blunt, también es protagonista en la película y recibió significativas loas por su actuación, entre las que destacó el Premio del Sindicato de Actores.

Midsommar (2019)

Definida como una “película de ruptura operística” por el director Ari Aster, Midsommar demuestra ser exactamente eso y más. Se centra en una pareja estadounidense con serios problemas en su relación que viajan con unos amigos a un festival de verano. A partir de ahí, todo se vuelve significativamente más violento e inquietante, con el escenario de una remota aldea sueca que sirve de telón de fondo para un culto con intenciones muy poco transparentes, por decirlo de algún modo. Fue un éxito en el verano de 2019 y, si estás preparado para aguantar una película de casi 2.5 horas de susto constante y sonante, no tardarás mucho en entender por qué.” data-reactid=”450″>Definida como una “película de ruptura operística” por el director Ari Aster, Midsommar demuestra ser exactamente eso y más. Se centra en una pareja estadounidense con serios problemas en su relación que viajan con unos amigos a un festival de verano. A partir de ahí, todo se vuelve significativamente más violento e inquietante, con el escenario de una remota aldea sueca que sirve de telón de fondo para un culto con intenciones muy poco transparentes, por decirlo de algún modo. Fue un éxito en el verano de 2019 y, si estás preparado para aguantar una película de casi 2.5 horas de susto constante y sonante, no tardarás mucho en entender por qué.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Eighth Grade (2018)

escena de Eighth Grade

Tan deliciosamente incómoda como sincera, Eighth Grade es una de las historias de la mayoría de edad más honestas y reales que verás. Debut como director del comediante y actor Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade, trata los miedos de crecer con un toque más sutil, centrándose en Kayla (la reveladora Elsie Fisher) de 13 años de edad, mientras se abre paso durante la última semana de la escuela secundaria. De hecho, se trata de una película sobre la secundaria protagonizada por estudiantes de secundaria reales, lo que la hace más divertida, más interesante y mucho más provocativa. Si alguna vez fuiste a una fiesta en la piscina de la escuela secundaria, Eighth Grade es para ti.” data-reactid=”476″>Tan deliciosamente incómoda como sincera, Eighth Grade es una de las historias de la mayoría de edad más honestas y reales que verás. Debut como director del comediante y actor Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade, trata los miedos de crecer con un toque más sutil, centrándose en Kayla (la reveladora Elsie Fisher) de 13 años de edad, mientras se abre paso durante la última semana de la escuela secundaria. De hecho, se trata de una película sobre la secundaria protagonizada por estudiantes de secundaria reales, lo que la hace más divertida, más interesante y mucho más provocativa. Si alguna vez fuiste a una fiesta en la piscina de la escuela secundaria, Eighth Grade es para ti.

Under the Silver Lake (2019)

escena de Under The Silver Lake

Te mantendremos en la comedia, pero esta también podría ir en la sección de suspenso. Andrew Garfield interpreta a un solitario enamorado de la chica de al lado (Riley Keough). Sin embargo, cuando ella desaparece misteriosamente, él se pone en marcha para encontrar a los responsables, resolviendo involuntariamente una serie de crímenes, asesinatos y extrañas coincidencias en su vecindario del este de Los Ángeles. ” data-reactid=”491″>Te mantendremos en la comedia, pero esta también podría ir en la sección de suspenso. Andrew Garfield interpreta a un solitario enamorado de la chica de al lado (Riley Keough). Sin embargo, cuando ella desaparece misteriosamente, él se pone en marcha para encontrar a los responsables, resolviendo involuntariamente una serie de crímenes, asesinatos y extrañas coincidencias en su vecindario del este de Los Ángeles.

Lady Bird (2017)

ver el tráiler.” data-reactid=”502″>La comedia de Greta Gerwig estalló como uno de los mayores éxitos de 2017, gracias a las aclamadas actuaciones de Saoirse Ronan (como la rebelde adolescente Christine McPherson) y Laurie Metcalf (como su madre). Christine, que ha decidido que solo quiere ser llamada “Lady Bird”, intenta atravesar las dificultades académicas de su escuela secundaria mientras vive pequeñas pero intensas historias de amor con dos chicos muy distintos (la estrellas en ascenso Lucas Hedges y Timothée Chalamet). Al mismo tiempo, su mamá está trabajando horas extras para compensar el despido de su esposo (Tracy Letts) y luchando contra los instintos que están afectando su relación con Christine. Gerwig se basó en gran medida en su experiencia personal para crear Lady Bird, una preciosa, hilarante y reflexiva mirada de la adolescencia. Puedes ver el tráiler.

The Big Sick (2017)

Footloose (1984)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Rango (2011)

Johnny Depp interpreta a un ex camaleón mascota que se adentra en el duro ambiente del desierto de Mohave en esta divertida aventura animada. Es una versión única y fresca del concepto del Salvaje Oeste, repleto de muchas comedias protagonizadas por actores como Isla Fisher, Alfred Molina, Timothy Olyphant, Bill Nighy y más. Rango de Depp se encuentra en la ciudad de Dirt y hereda el papel de sheriff en la búsqueda del agua perdida de la ciudad. Dirigido por Gore Verbinski, Rango ofrece la misma sensación de acción en la que Depp ha demostrado ser todo un artista.” data-reactid=”546″>Johnny Depp interpreta a un ex camaleón mascota que se adentra en el duro ambiente del desierto de Mohave en esta divertida aventura animada. Es una versión única y fresca del concepto del Salvaje Oeste, repleto de muchas comedias protagonizadas por actores como Isla Fisher, Alfred Molina, Timothy Olyphant, Bill Nighy y más. Rango de Depp se encuentra en la ciudad de Dirt y hereda el papel de sheriff en la búsqueda del agua perdida de la ciudad. Dirigido por Gore Verbinski, Rango ofrece la misma sensación de acción en la que Depp ha demostrado ser todo un artista.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Una comedia basada en la historia real del luchador de la WWE, Fighting with my Family cuenta la historia de una familia de lucha libre de la vida real. Escrita y dirigida por Stephen Merchant, la película está protagonizada por Florence Pugh junto a un fuerte elenco que incluye a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn y otros. Pugh y su hermano (interpretado por Jack Lowden) prueban para la WWE y, cuando solo uno de ellos es aceptado, Pugh se ve obligado a enfrentarse solo al mundo de la lucha profesional. Puede ser una historia un tanto desvalida, pero hay sinceridad y verdad detrás de esta historia que la hace especial.” data-reactid=”557″>Una comedia basada en la historia real del luchador de la WWE, Fighting with my Family cuenta la historia de una familia de lucha libre de la vida real. Escrita y dirigida por Stephen Merchant, la película está protagonizada por Florence Pugh junto a un fuerte elenco que incluye a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn y otros. Pugh y su hermano (interpretado por Jack Lowden) prueban para la WWE y, cuando solo uno de ellos es aceptado, Pugh se ve obligado a enfrentarse solo al mundo de la lucha profesional. Puede ser una historia un tanto desvalida, pero hay sinceridad y verdad detrás de esta historia que la hace especial.

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

James Baldwin fue uno de los escritores más influyentes de finales del siglo XX, escribió numerosos ensayos y aclamadas novelas sobre temas raciales en un momento en que las diferencias parecían estar hirviendo en los Estados Unidos.

Gimme Danger (2016)

Los fanáticos de la banda apreciarán las numerosas anécdotas y puntos de vista sobre la filosofía de la banda, mientras que los recién llegados pueden desarrollar rápidamente el gusto por su música.

Nuts! (2016)

Este extraño documental del director Penny Lane examina la fascinante y terrorífica historia de John R. Brinkley, un doctor sin licencia quien en los años 20 fue uno de los médicos más exitosos de los Estados Unidos, gracias a una bizarra operación que inventó. Hubo un caso de un hombre que sufría de impotencia, por lo cual Brinkley le hizo un procedimiento en el cual implantó un par de testículos de cabra en su escroto. A pesar de que el procedimiento no tuvo beneficios, y varios murieron, sus pacientes estaban convencidos de que funcionaba y pronto, varias mujeres empezaron a visitarlo, buscando soluciones milagrosas a sus problemas. Brinkley amasó una fortuna e incluso llegó a ser candidato a la gobernación de Kansas.

Sriracha (2013)

Muy entretenida.” data-reactid=”604″>Un condimento tal vez más utilizado que la salsa de tomate o la mostaza, la picante “salsa de gallo” de Sriracha toma el protagonismo en este galardonado documental. Para ayudar a que despegue la película, el director Griffin Hammond visitó el popular sitio web de crowdfunding Kickstarter en 2013, recaudando con éxito más de $ 20k. La habilidad de Hammond para contar historias interesantes le permite a este documental de 30 minutos celebrar adecuadamente uno de los compinches más queridos y populares de la comida. Muy entretenida.

The Invisible War (2012)

los asaltos sexuales en su interior, con la esperanza de generar también un debate más honesto sobre este drama.” data-reactid=”615″>Este documental del galardonado director Kirby Dick explora la incidencia cada vez mayor de las agresiones sexuales que se dan dentro del ejército de los EE.UU. The Invisible War presenta entrevistas con veteranos y veteranas de varias ramas de las Fuerzas Armadas de los Estados Unidos, quienes relatan los eventos que rodearon sus agresiones sexuales. Sus historias expresan la falta de recursos en el sistema de justicia, así como la ausencia de cuidado emocional y físico en la que quedan las víctimas. Los sobrevivientes exigen un cambio en la manera en que el ejército enfrenta el problema de los asaltos sexuales en su interior, con la esperanza de generar también un debate más honesto sobre este drama.

One Child Nation (2019)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Considerado uno de los mejores “rockumentales” de todos los tiempos, The Last Waltz de Martin Scorsese entrelaza imágenes del concierto de despedida de “The Band” con entrevistas en el backstage. El homenaje repleto de estrellas presenta actuaciones de Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Ringo Starr y otras estrellas musicales. Es el pico de Scorsese, con una cautivadora interpretación cinematográfica y sondeos, entrevistas personales que llegan a la psique interna de uno de los mejores grupos de rock.” data-reactid=”637″>Considerado uno de los mejores “rockumentales” de todos los tiempos, The Last Waltz de Martin Scorsese entrelaza imágenes del concierto de despedida de “The Band” con entrevistas en el backstage. El homenaje repleto de estrellas presenta actuaciones de Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Ringo Starr y otras estrellas musicales. Es el pico de Scorsese, con una cautivadora interpretación cinematográfica y sondeos, entrevistas personales que llegan a la psique interna de uno de los mejores grupos de rock.

