WWE Wrestlemania | With the hangover from Wrestlemania still present, let’s go over some flawed triumphs on the show show.

5. Mr. Kennedy: Wrestlemania 23

Given the importance that the Money in the Bank stipulation once had at Wrestlemania, it is a good way to open the top. It was 2007 and the match had names that by that time were already of great caliber such as Edge, Randy Orton or Jeff Hardy, which is why in a fight that has so many superstars, it offers a good show in the ring. The only dilemma is choosing the right winner and WWE opted to give Mr. Kennedy the briefcase. It was certainly a risky choice at the time but that much of the fans applauded, the reason why Mr. Kennedy opens this top is not only his victory at Wrestlemania, the reason is that months after his victory an injury would leave him out of action for months, so WWE instead of continuing to bet on him, he opted for the easiest way out which was to give Edge the briefcase in an 8-second fight. Perhaps the McMahons’ company was the wrong winner but even worse was not to continue betting on it in the long term.

4. Triple H: Wrestlemania 19

This time we are faced with an event that especially bothered many fans during the Ruthless Agression. For the 19 edition of Wrestlemania, Booker T and Triple H had had a rivalry in which the world champion had dedicated himself to belittling Booker. The stage was the right one, the challenger came to the event with all the public behind him and a coronation at Wrestlemania would have put the necessary brightness on the step of Booker T in WWE. The only problem Booker T didn’t count on was that this was the time of Triple H’s reign of terror, which didn’t seem like the right time to breathe new life into the championship. The result was that after that fight Booker T did not shine again and the fans were left wanting to see him as champion.

3. Roman Reigns: Wrestlemania 35

The most recent winner on the list, but this does not save him from being a faulty victory. At Wrestlemania 35 Roman Reigns arrived after making his return to the company after winning in his battle against leukemia, for his part Drew McIntyre returned to the showcase of the immortals ready to prove himself against one of the top fighters of the company. The point with this match is that Roman Reigns’ victory felt so unnecessary that it is impossible not to be marked as such. By then Drew McIntyre had just been proclaiming himself the future of WWE, so a victory over Reigns would have catapulted him faster than we had to do recently at WrestleMania 36, ​​meanwhile Roman came from a period of inactivity and a defeat would have been no problem for his image. Eventually time did justice and Drew was crowned champion, however his loss at Wrestlemania 35 will remain as a stain on his rise to the top.

2. Brock Lesnar: Wrestlemania 34

It is inevitable not to speak of Roman Reigns as one of the wrestlers that most divide WWE fans, however despite the rejection it generates in many fans, the truth is that in Wrestlemania 34 the vast majority of the WWE universe wanted to see Roman Reigns triumphing. The reason was not that the fans loved Roman more, the real reason was that the public had grown tired of Lesnar’s reign that they wanted to see a champion who defended the title on a regular basis. The match was a real beating and at all times it seemed that Roman could end Lesnar’s tedious reign, however WWE chose to give the victory to the wrong person in one of the most confusing Wrestlemania finals. An unnecessary victory that did not benefit the championship and that is more absurd when you consider that Reigns would end up crowning himself in the Summer Slam that same year.

1.Triple H: Wrestlemania 25

As surprising as Triple H seems, he returns to the list and does so to keep the most infamous victory in the showcase of the immortals. For the Wrestlemania Silver Jubilee, Randy Orton and Triple H had built one of the best rivalries of the new era and would settle their differences in the main event. Following his Royal Rumble victory, Orton proved he had what it took to cement his legacy and become WWE champion in the most important match of his career. Despite this, Randy Orton’s dream was shattered, and Triple H retained his championship in a bad fight that left a bad feeling for the fans and was the clearest example that the win does not always get the best. Although he has become a legend over time, Randy Orton will never forget the victory he so deserved and was never given.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the web about WWE not to miss what happens in the world of Wrestling or any of the wrestlemania news Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.