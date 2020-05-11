.

According to the World Health Organization, the Novel Coronavirus, or Covid-19, is a highly contagious respiratory condition caused by the coronavirus that has been recently discovered. Both the new virus and the disease were unknown before the outbreak in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and was declared a pandemic last March by the same WHO.

In every difficult moment, as well as this one that we are going through with the Coronavirus, historical situations arise, curious, inspiring, very nice and sometimes touching that in times of social networks they quickly go viral around the world. That is why, with the idea of ​​bringing you a little joy among so many hard news, we bring you the most viral videos today, May 11, 2020, on the Coronavirus.

TOP 5: The viral videos about the Coronavirus that you should see today, May 11, 2020

1. This granny has a lot to celebrate

For this 99-year-old granny, after recovering from COVID-19, life is just beginning. And you can see it!

2. Telemundo employees pay tribute to mothers in their day

The employees of the Telemundo network are not only brilliant and committed workers, but very talented! Do not miss this tribute to all the mothers on the planet with the legendary classic “Stand By Me”.

3. Snowing in spring!

In New York, one of the places most affected by the Coronavirus, this strange snowfall was experienced in the middle of spring.

3. A queen gives advice about the Coronavirus

This is Miss England, who is currently in the line of fire against the Coronavirus in her country, and took the opportunity to give several tips to confront the virus when they have to go through airports.

This is Miss England, who is currently in the line of fire against the Coronavirus in her country, and took the opportunity to give several tips to confront the virus when they have to go through airports.

4. The police make viral video to teach them to wash their hands

In the city of Kerala, India, police officers made a "dance video" teaching the population to wash their hands frequently to fight the Coronavirus.

In the city of Kerala, India, police officers made a “dance video” teaching the population to wash their hands frequently to fight the Coronavirus.

5. The Rhapsody “Del Coronavirus” by Raúl Irabién

Comedian Raúl Irabien made a parody of the classic Queen band, Bohemian Rhapsody, adapted to the times of Coronavirus. The result is great!

Comedian Raúl Irabien He made a parody of the classic Queen band, Bohemian Rhapsody, adapted to the times of Coronavirus. The result is great!

News like this makes our hearts happy and inspires us to get ahead! These are the most interesting and fun viral videos to watch today May 11 as we go through this quarantine that soon, we are sure, will be part of the past.

We hope that all mothers have had a happy and safe day with those they love most.

Force!

.