These are today’s viral videos, May 30, 2020

1. This 12-year-old designer has a tutorial to make masks

This little designer, only 12 years old, already has a very interesting resume coming to show her work at New York Fashion Week. But when the pandemic came, he was inspired to make masks by hand for health workers and here he showed his process.

2. The last photo before the world changed

Four people decided to share the last photo that was taken before the world changed forever and we were all under social distancing protocols to avoid the spread or spread of the Coronavirus.

3. A discovery on the Mexican coast

Mexican archaeologists discovered the remains of a sunken ship from 200 years ago. According to research, it could be an English ship from the 18th or 19th century and officials indicate that it is the 70th ship that has been found in the area.

4. A hungry crocodile, in front of a house

This crocodile was trying to capture the turtles in the painting in front of a house. The inhabitants will have been a good scare when they reviewed the images from their camera.

5. A donkey, visit the cats

The felines at the Providence Zoo were impressed with the donkey named Willy, who came with their keepers to visit them, as an initiative to keep the animals excited, in the face of confinement by the Coronavirus pandemic.

