NYPD officers kneel in protest: why?

The fight in the United States apparently managed to awaken the world over. Complaints of racial disputes go from Mexico to Spain and the mistreatment and abuse of power by the police continue, the beginnings of what would be the way to a new normality in a post-Coronavirus world are also seen. These videos reflect that, and are the virals of the day, today June 6, 2020.

1. Justice for Giovanni López

The bricklayer Giovanni López was arrested by the police in Mexico for not wearing a mask and the next day he was found dead and they identified that his body was shot and tortured.

The response in Mexico has been overwhelming. The protests cover the country that once again asks for justice for his deceased.

2. The emotional question of a girl to a police officer

Are you going to shoot us? A little girl who participated with her parents in a protest in Houston asked a police officer this, the result and exchange was absolutely captivating.

3. New way to pay the meter

New way to pay on the New York subway

Within days of the city moving toward Phase 1 of reopening, authorities have created a new method so users don’t have to touch any surface.

4. Doctor advises Protestants:

This doctor has dedicated himself to providing aid and advice to the protesters of the United States to take care of their health while they are part of the protests that have surrounded the country in recent days.

5. “I want to be a leader”: George Floyd’s children’s essay

“When I grow up, I want to be a Supreme Court Justice,” this 2nd grade teacher from George Floyd He shared an essay of the man who died 38 years ago where he expressed his aspirations for the future.