Source: Twitter @lopezdoriga

The Chivas They are celebrating because on this May 5 they meet 114 years of existence and throughout their history they have had great players. However, there are also footballers who became villains of the rojiblanca history.

Eduardo ‘Vaquero’ Cisneros

The player from Guanajuato he started his stage in a good way Chivas since he scored goals in important games. However the ‘Cowboy‘He became the number one villain by missing his penalty in the end of the century against America.

Source: Twitter @ Felixatlante12

Sergio ‘Czech’ Lugo

The former midfielder had brilliant campaigns with the Sacred Flock, for which the affection of the fans was won. Sergio Lugo The rejection of the rojiblanca fans was obtained after failing the decisive penalty in the final against Puebla in 1982.

Source: Twitter @ sslugo2

Alberto Coyote

The member of the ‘Super Chivas‘Won the championship Summer 97 and it seemed that he became one of the historical players of the rojiblanco team; just one year later, he passed to the list of villains after failing the penalty in the final against Necaxa in 1998.

Source: Twitter @Chivas

Rafael Medina

Rafael Medina arrived at Chivas coming from the club Piety and immediately gained the confidence of the coaches for its high quality. However, in the end of the 2004 missed his shot from eleven steps so that Pumas champion of Mexican soccer will be consecrated.

Source: Twitter @pumasgolmx

Alberto ‘Venado’ Medina

The ‘Deer‘He is well remembered by the rojiblancos fans since many recognize him for the work he did together with Omar Bravo and Adolfo Bautista. The born in Sinaloa gained the animosity of a sector of followers by depriving Chivas of playing his first Club World Cup in 2007.

Source: Twitter @ Felixatlante12