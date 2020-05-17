Francisco Rodríguez was one of the best Venezuelans in MLB in the 2000s | Stephen Dunn / .
A starter, closer and three great hitters, including a future Hall of Famer, make up the best of the delegation of Venezuelan players in MLB in the 2000s.
1. MIguel Cabrera
Cabrera warned of his potential since his arrival in the Major Leagues in 2003. That year he was World Series champion and from there he began to carve out his path of success. Until 2009, he had three appearances in the All-Star Game, two Silver Bats and one home run championship (37 in 2008).
2. Johan Santana
He showed solid dominance between 2003 and 2009. The left-hander who pitched for the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets won his two Cy Youngs this decade (2004 and 2006), received votes for the MVP, was a four-time All Star, in three times he was champion in ERA and another three in strikeouts, and took a Golden Glove.
3. Magglio Ordóñez
He started the decade with the Chicago White Sox before moving on to the Detroit Tigers in 2005. In this span he won the Silver Bat three times (2000, 2002, and 2007), and went to five of his All-Star Games. In addition, he was champion in doubles with 54 in 2007.
4. Bob Abreu
The 2000s saw the best years of the outfielder in his time in the MLB. He wore the uniforms of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. At this time he won a Gold Glove (2005), a Silver Bat (2004) and was twice selected to the All-Star Game.
5. Francisco Rodríguez
Always a reliever, the right-hander debuted in MLB in 2002 with Anaheim and continued with the franchise when the Los Angeles Angels were renamed. Then he went to the Mets. He was twice an All Star and three times was among the 5 most voted for Cy Young. He was a leader in rescues three times: 2005 (45), 2006 (47), and 2008 (62, still a record).