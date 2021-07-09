TOP 5: Top Cuban prospects for Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.

The recent showcase of the Cuban prospect Cesar Prieto in order to Houston Astros places the Cienfuegos middleman in the orbit of one of the franchises, which together with the Chicago White Sox, frequently bets on Cuban talent.

In this edition of the Big Top, West Indians Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Álvarez and Aledmys Díaz are featured by the Astros, while José Dariel Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal and Luis Robert are part of the White Sox.

However, in both organizations there are still powerful promises from the Greater Island of the Antilles eager for the opportunity in the best baseball in the world.

5. Yolbert Sánchez (24 years old)

The habanero, signed by the Ciudad del Viento in exchange for US $ 2.5 million in 2019, yields for .289 / .348 / .380 after 207 appearances in Advanced Class A. Just five doubles and four home runs so far this season leave him indebted to the strength factor, yet he shows some opportunity with a .342 batting when he finds teammates in scoring position. Defensively, Yolbert shows confidence in second base with a .990 fielding in 254.0 innings.

4. Norel González (27 years old)

While the 6’1-foot-tall, 240-pound left-handed slugger no longer exhibits an age of prospect, his performance in the Astros’ Double-A draws attention. Norel compiles to .306 with a .965 OPS, has 13 doubles and a dozen homers with 35 brought to the plate in 160 appearances. Corpus first baseman and outfielder Christi Hooks has knocked her out of the park six times with the outstanding tie.

3. Yoelqui Céspedes (23 years old)

The brother of renowned Yoenis Céspedes signed with the White Sox for $ 2 million in January after occupying the top position among MLB.com international prospects in 2020. Since June 19, Yoelqui has played for Winston-Salem Dash in Class. A forward where he is hitting .215 / .301 / .462 with 15 runs scored and seven RBIs after 65 legal handles. It is to be expected that the international with Cuba in the IV World Classic will raise his numbers as his career in professional ball progresses.

2. Pedro León (23 years old)

Norel González’s teammate at Houston’s Double A affiliate signed at the time for $ 4 million. Leon, who generally hits first, second and even fifth in the line up, is averaging .242 in 43 games. He stands out for his eight homers accompanied by 30 RBIs, and takes advantage of his speed with 10 steals on base in 15 attempts.

The former Hurricanes of Mayabeque hit .290 (20-of-69) in June after a bitter May at .173 (13-of-75). Four of his boards were connected with teammates in scoring position. In this situation, his average is .333 with a .692 slugging. Leon’s great displacement allows him to play center field and short stop, two of the most demanding positions in the game.

1. Oscar Colás (22 years old)

The “Ohtani Cubano” agreed with the White Sox for US $ 2.7 million for the 2022 international signing period. Able to shoot more than 90 mph and homer superbly to the left, Colás hit .302, with 11 home runs and 46 driven in the lower ranks of the Japanese club Softbank Hawks during 2019. That season, he debuted with the first squad at NPB. He participated in seven games with a homer in 21 official trips to the offensive box. In National Series of Cuba, Oscar defended the flannels of the Wasps of Santiago de Cuba and the Cubs of Holguín.