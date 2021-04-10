Top 5 of the most popular bounty hunters in Star Wars

In the Star Wars universe the job of bounty hunter is one of the most feared. Within the guild, we will highlight five characters who have played such a role.

On Star wars It is more than common for politicians or criminals to need to eliminate someone, find treasure, or rescue someone else. However, they are not the ones who do the work. The bounty hunter’s guild is well known for getting their hands dirty for such work.

So much has been the effect of those who are dedicated to this in the followers of Star Wars, that content related to the same has been created.

In 2002 the video game was released Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. So also in 2019 it was released The Mandalorian, in the same way that in December the start of The Book of Boba Fett. These are some of the most popular titles in the bounty hunter franchise.

1. Jango Fett

Jango Fett, the model of the clones used in the War

It cannot be taken away from the above that the very Clone Wars they had one of these as the main protagonist, Jango Fett. The criminal had been hired by the Trade Federation, led by Viceroy Gunray, to assassinate the senator Padme Amidala.

However, the Republic It would also temporarily benefit from him, as it was the model for the clone army that served the Senate and Jedi Order until the fulfillment of Order 66, in which Fett’s replicas exterminated the masters, Padawans, and council members.

So too, the famous marksman was a powerful Mandalorian warrior. However, it belonged to one of the factions that was exterminated in the Mandalore Civil Wars. It was believed that he was the only survivor of true religion.

Jango was wiped out at the start of the Clone Wars by Mace windu, orphaning his son, Boba.

2. Boba Fett

Boba Fett, sole heir to the Fett clan, is one of the most iconic characters

“The armor was given by your ancestors to my father Jango.” With this phrase Boba fett clarifies to Din djarin, protagonist of The Mandalorian, that he is not a Mandalorian, as he was never raised as such. He was actually brought up by another bounty hunter, Aurra sing, who could be seen in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and in Clone wars, as a follower of Cad bane.

Aurra Sing and Cad Bane, two of Star Wars’ most famous bounty hunters

After being orphaned, his only wish is to avenge his father’s death.

Boba appears in episodes V and VI, as well as in the reissue of IV. The character is well remembered for having been commissioned to hunt down Han Solo and the famous crew of his Millenium Falcon.

In months his series will be released and more about his story will be known. The actor in charge of interpreting it was the same one who gave life to his father Jango and the clones, Temuera Morrison.

3. Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)

Din Djarin, the lonely Mandalorian on his way to save Grogu

Continuing the influence of the Mandalorian creed in the history of bounty hunting, one finds Din djarin, stellar of the series The Mandalorian, and a member of a conservative group of his religion, who is in danger by accepting one of the most important jobs in the universe.

The one played by Pedro Pascal have to look for Grogu, a baby of the same race as the master Yoda, which would mean part of the hope of The forceIt would be one of the few Jedi in the galaxy.

When initially hired to deliver it to the Empire, Djarin is limited to being his job. However, a strong connection to the little one would make him obsessed with saving him and eventually delivering him to Luke Skywalker, the only one capable of training him on the light side and rescuing balance and peace.

4. Cad Bane

Cad Bane, the bounty hunter known for neutralizing Jedi

The gunman stood out in the Star Wars animated series for possessing weapons capable of countering Jedi abilities. He was also requested by the separatists and the Hutts to confront the power that the Republic was accumulating in the middle of the war.

His feats include infiltration of the Jedi temple and the seizure of the Senate building, demonstrating the skill he possessed, even against the most powerful rivals.

According to its creator, Dave Filoni, Bane would face Boba Fett and his hunter syndicate. In the meeting, which never saw the light, the latter would kill the former.

5. IG – 11

IG – 11, the rescue droid in The Mandalorian

Surely the list could continue to mention characters like Asajj Ventress, who had to follow those steps, or even the group of Mos Eisley Cantina, but because of the emotional impact it caused, the last member of the top is IG – 11, the droid who gave his life for ‘Mando’ to fulfill his goal.

This robot was programmed to obtain rewards at all costs and is sent to search for Grogu. So Din had to assassinate him before he handed the boy over to his seekers.

After which, it was reprogrammed by the Ugnaught Kuiil to protect. This being the case, he uses his recreation goal to give his life so that Djarin, Face dune Y Greef karga they could continue with the rescue operation.

Being a mechanic had the voice of the actor and also the director of the series, Taika waititi.

And for you, who is then the best bounty hunter in Star Wars?

Featured Image Credit: Geekmi.news