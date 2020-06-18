Top 5 of the most controversial films in cinema | .

Cinema has always had great importance for society because it is thanks to it that we can give ourselves a showcase and enjoy a good film, however there are certain films that have caused great controversy, we present the top 5.

Whether for a specific scene, the plot or some effects there are movies that call attention much more than others.

According to Box Office Mojo the website dedicated to monitoring and counting the box office receipts obtained by films presents the most controversial films.

It should be noted that it was precisely the time in which said cinematographic films They caused a major boom in society by becoming controversial films over time.

1.- Low Instincts of the year 1992

The film starring Sharon Stone to date continues to be one of the most controversial of all time thanks to one of the most daring scenes of her time as the famous change of legs of the protagonist to date continues to be a trend when talking of daring movies Well, in the nineties the scene was quite risque.

2.- Angels and demons (2009)

This film caused great controversy because we could appreciate Tom Hanks once again playing Dr. Robert Langdon character from the books of Dan brownIn it, both in the book and in the movie, the Vatican was not very well seen, although we were able to enjoy much more of some secrets and exclusive places of the small but great country.

3.- The day after tomorrow in 2004

This film showed the consequences of global climate change, which left much of the world in a kind of ice age and although the film itself is not a controversial issue and causing controversy helped raise people’s awareness.

4.- The Passion of Christ in 2004

It was inevitable not to mention this film because millions of people attended the cinema to be able to see it being shocked throughout the film and especially at the time of the crusification many people were horrified by how shocking it was.

5.-Joker

One of the most controversial yet acclaimed films is Joker’s Todd Phillips interpreted by Joaquin Phoenix, due to the disorder that the character had and the violence that is experienced in much of the film, this Joker has been one of the most controversial from the cinema because despite not being part of the DC comics universe, it received great applause from the audience.

