Top 5 of the best signings of the future of Marvel Studios

Upcoming Marvel movies and series are highlighted by their cast. Meet some of the most prominent celebrities of the future of the franchise.

Marvel has progressively matured its Cinematographic Universe and part of that is reflected in the casts. The next productions of the franchise will have members of luxury in their castings, and it is of these that a review will be made, trying to highlight only some of them.

One of the studio’s films that is supposed to be released this year is The Eternals. The film will feature two actresses nominated for Oscar on your credits.

1. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is perhaps one of the most famous celebrities on the planet. Remembered by Interrupted innocence, The bone Collector or Kung Fu Panda, has been nominated three times for Academy Award, having won it once in 1999.

2. Salma Hayek

One that has also been among the nominees for best actress was Salma Hayek, for her role in Frida in 2003.

The Mexican also appeared in Big kids, with Adam Sandler, as well as in Wild and lent his voice to The cat with boots. It is one of the most famous Latin American in Hollywood, being among the 5 that participated for the aforementioned award.

On the other hand, other films on the agenda of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ for the next few years incorporated big stars in their cast.

3. Christian Bale

Top 5 of the best Marvel signings of the future

The actor is already very popular among comic book fans, as he gave life to Batman in the trilogy of Dark Knight from Christopher Nolan. In addition, he starred in films such as Vice, The Machinist or American Psycho.

He was recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his role in The fighter, in 2010.

Christian bale will play the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr.

4. Russell Crowe

The winner of a golden statuette for his role in The gladiator, Russell crowe, will also appear in the next feature film The God of Thunder, in which he will play Zeus, the father of Olympus.

The interpreter has also been highlighted for his participation in titles such as A brilliant mind or The Insider.

On the other hand, it will not only be in the cinema that great personalities will debut with Marvel, but the same will happen with the series.

5. Owen Wilson (in a Marvel series)

Loki by Disney +, will have the return of Tom Hiddleston in the main role, but since the first details of the show were known, one of its characters attracted attention.

Yes, the one played by Owen wilson, who would be a member of the Temporal Variation Agency. Some media indicate that it would be the Mr. Mobius, who has appeared in the comics.

Wilson is remembered for his many roles in comedies such as Starsky & hutch, Marley and Me or in romances like Midnight in Paris.

Which actor or actress would you include on the list? Who was missing?