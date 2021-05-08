Top 5 of the best series on Netflix To marathon! | Instagram

The second weekend of the month has arrived and if you still have nothing to do, you can stay home and enjoy these series on Netflix that we will mention to you, because you will surely want to do a great marathon with them.

As you can see, the famous platform Netflix every day incorporates more content to its extensive catalog, however, there is always the indecision of the user not knowing which to choose from the bunch of series and movies.

It is for that reason that we will make your life easier during these rest days and we leave you the best 5 series to be able to marathon from the comfort of your home.

The truth is that Netflix has been strong with the Top 10 series and movies, however, we will leave it much easier and we only chose 5 of them.

As it is a choice that later entails many hours of pleasure or frustration, we are going to do our best to offer you the best of the best of the series available on Netflix, whether they are originals or purchased from other networks.

The 5 series that you should definitely see this weekend:

1

Bridgerton

This is a series that tells from a feminist perspective a love story during the Regency Period in the United Kingdom.

The fiction explores the rich, funny, sad, sexual, magnificent and even lonely lives of the women and men of London’s high society.

It is worth mentioning that the filming of the second season is already underway.

two

Who m @ t0 Sara?

After 18 years of unjust incarceration, Alex Guzmán is released with the perfect plan to find out who killed his sister Sara and why the Lazcano family blamed him for the crime.

What you don’t know is that your search for evidence will lead you down a much more difficult detour than you imagined.

The second season arrives on Netflix on May 19.

3

Lupine

This series tells the story of Assane Diop, a man marked by the murder of his father several years ago after being convicted of a crime he did not commit.

The series is aimed at seeing how he tries to clarify what happened and seek revenge for his father’s wife when he was just a child.

4

Inconceivable

A young woman is accused of lying about her rape and years later, two women begin to investigate a series of similar attacks.

It is inspired by real events and features the participation of Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever and Toni Collette.

5

New Amsterdam

This story tells the story of a doctor located in the oldest public hospital in the United States, Bellevue Hospital.

This professional tries to break down the barriers posed by bureaucracy for the hospital, as well as provide the best possible medical care and demolish the status quo that prevails in the place.