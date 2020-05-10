Valenzuela is an emblem of the Los Angeles organization | Jayne Kamin-Oncea / .
If there is anything that can be said about the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, it is that it knows how to find the talent of baseball’s promises. Above all, they are very good at getting it on the international market. These, selected by the MLB portal, are the most outstanding cases, although not all of them got to wear this uniform in the majors.
1. Roberto Clemente
It’s hard to believe he was let go by the Dodgers. Scout Al Campanis signed Clemente in Puerto Rico in 1954 with a $ 10,000 bonus and said he was “the best free agent I have ever seen.” Los Angeles had an impressive roster at the time, so Clemente was sent to AAA, hoping he would go unnoticed under Rule 5. That mistake was capitalized on by the Pirates.
2. Pedro Martínez
The Dominican was traded to the Montreal Expos | Brace Hemmelgarn / .
The Dominican was signed by the Dodgers as an amateur in 1988 for $ 6,500, but the team needed a second baseman and the Montreal Expos offered Delino DeShields in exchange for Martinez. That wasn’t the only mistake for Los Angeles with the right, since they thought he looked better as a reliever and his brother Ramón more as a starter.
3. Adrián Beltré
Beltré’s brilliant career started at the Dodgers | Richard Rodriguez / .
Signed in 1998 at the age of 19, Beltré did make his debut with the Dodgers jersey in the majors and on a big plan. The third baseman played six seasons at Dodger Stadium, had a season of 48 home runs and finished second in the MVP vote. But CEO Paul DePodesta let him sign with the Mariners for six years and $ 64 million and preferred to hire J.D. Drew.
4. Fernando Valenzuela
Valenzuela was signed by the Dodgers in July 1979 for $ 120,000 and debuted the following year in the major leagues as a reliever. That was the beginning of a brilliant career that kept him in the MLB for 17 years. He spent 11 of them with the Los Angeles team, of which he is still an icon. He was Cy Young in 1981 and 6 times All Star. Who has not heard of Fernandomania?
5. Kenley Jansen
Jansen was signed on as a catcher in Curacao | Norm Hall / .
He is now the Dodgers’ star closer, despite some ups and downs. He was signed by the organization as an international free agent in 2004, in Curaçao, when he was still a receiver. He became a pitcher in 2009. A year later he debuted in the majors and has stayed with the club for a decade thanks to the cut straightaway, the weapon he shares with his idol Mariano Rivera.