The interesting news of the day begins with the birth of Anderson Cooper’s firstborn. Through his social networks, the famous American journalist was very grateful to have the happiness of becoming a father while being openly gay.

In addition, Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Día” decided to raise awareness among the audience with a campaign that promotes social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States, a virus that has wreaked havoc in every state in the country. While Aracely Arámbula was honest with her followers when talking about the possibility of a third season of “La Doña”, this and more is news today on digital platforms.

1. Anderson Cooper becomes a father

The American journalist Anderson Cooper celebrated the birth of her first child, who was born last Monday, April 27, through a womb for rent. The little boy is named Wyatt Morgan Cooper in honor of the CNN presenter’s father, who died at the age of 50, when he was only 10 years old.

“I hope I am as good a father as he is,” Cooper said on Instagram to refer to his late father and the birth of his son.

The name of Wyatt Morgan Cooper, Cooper’s eldest son, also honors the memory of the mother of the American journalist, who died in June at the age of 95.

“My son’s middle name is Morgan. It is my mother’s last name. I know that my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were thinking of names for me, ”he said on his account on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Apr 30, 2020 at 6:51 pm PDT

2. A New Day promotes social distancing

During the broadcast of this May 1 show “Un Nuevo Día”, the presenters Chiquibaby, Adamari López, Rashel Díaz and Héctor Sandarti, promoted social distancing amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

The stars wore T-shirts with messages that hinted at how important it is to be 6 feet away during the Coronavirus quarantine, a pandemic that has ravaged every state in the country. “Please stay 6 feet away,” was the message that all the presenters of the Telemundo morning program had on their shirts during the completely live broadcast of this Friday, May 1.

Venezuelan actress and beauty queen Alicia Machado was one of the personalities who reacted to the “A New Day” initiative. However, the star’s message was highly controversial:

“Exactly. No more kissing and hugging at the end to a lot of hypocritical people. Thank God! A new respectful and remote friendly start! Not only our bodies but also our free and independent souls! Welcome May, ”he said.

3. Aracely Arámbula talks about a third season of “La Doña”

Through a live broadcast on his Instagram account, Aracely Arámbula spoke about the possibility of a third season of “La Doña”, this after the broadcast of the final episode of the second season of the television series through the signal from the Telemundo network in the United States:

“I would love to do the third season, but in reality right now how the time is and how everything is stopped, there are no projects and you cannot film. And the truth is that there is no history for ‘La Doña 3’, there is an idea; but we do not have La Doña 3. I am sorry for myself because the truth would be to follow him and act. I am sorry for me, for the family, for you beautiful ones. We already want to do the third season, but hey. “

4. J Balvin releases music video

Singer J Balvin announced the premiere of his new music video “Rosa”, belonging to his most recent recording project “Colores”.

The video was directed by famed American director Colin Tilley and is endorsed by Universal Music record company. The scenes in the clip were inspired by Japanese culture and was starring J Balvin himself.

J. Balvin – RosaMusic video by J. Balvin performing Rosa. © 2020 UMG Recordings, Inc. http://vevo.ly/I9MtfP2020-05-01T16:00:10.000Z

5. Vanessa Bryant dedicates an emotional message to her daughter “Gigi” Bryant

The model Vanessa Bryant spoke through her Instagram account to dedicate an emotional message to her daughter “Gigi” Bryant, who would be celebrating her 14th birthday this Friday, May 1, 2020.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Gianna. Mom loves you more than she could show you. You are part of my soul forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about you, Gigi. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!! ”, assured the widow of the remembered Kobe Bryant.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant died on January 26 in a plane crash in Calabasas, California. At that time, at least 9 people were reported dead and to date, the causes of the fateful accident are being investigated. You can read the full note here: Kobe Bryant dies at 41: How did the NBA star die?

