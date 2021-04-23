Top 5 free agents for the 2021-2022 season

In this article we will show you the 5 best players that will be available for the free agency of the 2021-2022 season of the NBA.

5 – Mike Conley

A solid three point shooter with an automatic float in the paint. Solid point guard whose numbers could improve playing alongside a less dominant shooting guard.

2020-21 stats: 16.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.4% throw, 42.2% 3P

2020-21 Earnings: $ 34,502,130

Professional income: $ 174,039,464

4- Victor Oladipo

We are years away from his last All-Star season, which lasted just 36 games before he fell with a major injury. Will the dynamic guard ever return to that elite level?

2020-21 stats: 20.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 39.9% throw, 33.1 3P%

2020-21 Earnings: $ 21,000,000

Professional income: $ 84,487,440

3- Demar Derozan

Kickback escort 2 doing most of his damage at the mid post or closer to the basket. He’s not an analytics favorite due to bad outside shots and has little defensive impact. However, it will still give you 20 per night.

2020/21 stats: 20.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.4% throw, 30.8 3P%

2020/21 Earnings: $ 27,739,975

Professional Income: $ 148,965,795

2-Kyle Lowry

Even in his 30s, he’s still one of the strongest foundations in the world. NBA, able to score, create and defend at high levels.

2020/21 stats: 18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 7.0 apg, 1.2 spg, 45.7 FG%, 40.3 3P%

2020/21 Earnings: $ 30,500,000

Professional income: $ 159,657,917

1- Kawhi Leonard

If it weren’t for cargo management, I’d be a permanent MVP candidate. Still, he’s so tough on offense that he’s even cooled down mid-range jump shots again, and his defense remains one of the most elite in the league. NBA.

2020/21 stats: 26.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.5 bpg, 51.1% shot, 38.7% 3P

2020/21 Earnings: $ 34,379,100

Professional income: $ 117,409,262

Other important free agents:

Lonzo Ball Serge Ibaka John Collins Chris Paul (Player Option) Andre Drummond Dennis Schroder Monstrzl Harrel

