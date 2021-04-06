Top 5 Evolving Cryptocurrency Startups Revolutionizing the Future of Fintech

Compartir

Perhaps, a large amount of capital flows from legacy institutions to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Bitcoin is evolving and blockchain is maturing due to technological advancements. Digital currencies have increased considerably during the year of the pandemic. Bitcoin has been in the headlines throughout the year, prompting prices for other currencies and cryptocurrencies to emerge.

Taking into account the recent developments in the cryptocurrency industries and the price expansion of Bitcoin, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, recently announced that his company Tesla invested $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Additionally, Tesla has started considering BTC payments for its electric vehicles. The company recently updated its investment policy in January 2021 to provide accountability and flexibility, and to maximize returns on cash that is not necessary to maintain sufficient operating liquidity.

Taking into account the updates mentioned above, analysts and researchers concluded that investors can be easily eliminated if the prices of digital currencies evolve in the future. Many evolving companies and organizations are currently working to acquire blockchain and cryptocurrency transformations.

Let’s take a look at the 5 most evolved cryptocurrency startups that prove to be revolutionizing the future of the Fintech industry.

1. Wintermute

Wintermute was founded by Harro Mantel, Evgeny Gaevoy and Yoann Turpin in 2017. The main objective of this startup is to provide more liquidity than is required for the cryptocurrency market. In addition, they are more willing to adopt innovative decentralized financing for transactional purposes. The startup is currently funding $ 20 million. Fortunately, Wintermute offers sophisticated trading algorithms and technology and provides liquidity to thousands of pairs on trading platforms and most internationally vetted exchanges. The best part is that the company is dedicated to helping blockchain and digital asset exchanges for an unpredictable future of the fintech industry.

2. Nebeus

Nebeus was founded by Konstantin Zaripov, Sergey Romanovskiy. This evolving London-based company is providing a solid bridge by bridging the gap between cash and cryptocurrencies. You are providing crypto-backed cash services to people for everyday use. Surprisingly, Nebeus raised € 995,000 through a share crowdfunding campaign at Seedrs. People can buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies efficiently and accurately. The main product is crypto asset collateralized loans, with health monitoring, fluctuation alerts, built-in and proprietary margin calls.

3. Coinrule

Coinrule was founded by Gabriele Musella, Oleg Giberstein, and Zdenek Hofler. Coinrule is currently funding £ 941K and is the smart assistant for cryptocurrency exchange and trading, while also being able to fight automated bots and high funds. The company claims it is straightforward and requires no coding skills. CoinRule is a beginner-friendly but safe platform used to send automated instructions to the exchange chosen by the client. The company does not require private keys or withdrawal rights from its clients.

4. Radix DLT

Radix DLT was founded by Dan Hughes and is currently funding £ 16.2M. It is a London-based decentralized finance (DeFi) network emerging to develop DeFi protocols, providing frictionless access, liquidity, and scheduling capability to any digital asset around the world. The main objective of this company is to provide solutions to complex inquiries in the current era of a centralized financial system. Radix focuses on three drivers of DeFi growth, namely access, liquidity and options.

5. Wirex

Wirex was founded by Dmitry Lazarichev, Georgy Sokolov, Pavel Matveev and is currently funding £ 5.7M. Wirex’s main goal is to make cryptocurrencies and other traditional currencies equally accessible to everyone. The company has its own personal application and the Nex-gen Wirex card allows its customers to buy, sell, exchange and spend a wide range of digital and conventional currencies with a high rate of effectiveness and security, without hidden charges.

Hence, the cryptocurrency sector has undoubtedly gained immense popularity in recent years and has started to affect the economy of numerous countries. Whenever technological advancements are discussed, blockchain expansion and cryptocurrency acquisition is now almost always part of the conversation. In the near future, cryptocurrencies have the potential to grow and reshape the landscape for fintech startups.

Companies like Facebook and other tech giants are focusing on embracing cryptocurrency and integrating it into their network as it is the next big revolution in the fintech industry.

Image Source: Shutterstock