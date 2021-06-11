Top 5 Disney + musical series for the whole family

5 Disney Plus musical series that will make you sing and dance in front of the screen.

If you are one of those people who spends all day listening to music, it is very likely that you like movies or musical series. However, not all of them have the necessary ingredients to entertain you properly. For this same reason, today we will tell you what are the best 5 Disney + musical series for the whole family.

How to remove content from “Continue Watching” on Disney +

Getting good series with a music theme has never been an easy task, as some can be monotonous and not very funny. Fortunately, Disney musical series have what it takes to make you sing, dance, laugh and even cry in front of the TV screen

5 musical series available on Disney + that you will love

Whether you are a musician or not, you are about to see a list with 5 musical series that can entertain you from start to finish. If you were looking for something fun, entertaining and musical to see on this platform, then you have come to the right place. And if you haven’t registered yet, the first thing you should do is sign up for Disney Plus. Fun is guaranteed!

Hannah MontanaHigh School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesAustin and AllySoy LunaConnect and Sing

Hannah Montana

It is impossible to talk about Disney musical series without mentioning Hannah Montana. This tells the story of Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), a teenager who leads a double life: by day she is a college student, and by night, she becomes a pop star known as Hannah Montana.

As time passes, Miley’s friends inevitably begin to discover her secret. Her best friend Lilly found out while attending one of her concerts, and Miley revealed the secret to Oliver Oken (her other best friend) because she was in love with Hannah Montana. If you were looking for a musical, entertaining and fun series, then Hannah Montana will enchant you.

Do you like this series very much and would you like to save it? Well, take a look at this tutorial that explains how to download movies and series on Disney +.

Year: 2006. Seasons: 4.Episodes: 98.Approximate duration: 30 minutes.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

If you liked High School Musical movies, then this is a must see series. In it, a group of East High students prepare for an audition that will allow them to be part of the theater group’s Christmas production. The interesting thing about this is that the show they must prepare is based on the original story of High School Musical and its iconic characters such as Troy, Gabriela or Sharpay.

eye! Not everything will be so easy for this group of students, especially for the protagonists Ricky and Nini. Both will have to adapt to your new musical family so you can shine. Do you think they make it? Hit play and take out, find out for yourself!

Is someone important to you a fan of High School Musical but doesn’t have Disney Plus? Then check out this tutorial that will teach you how to gift a subscription to Disney +, Netflix and more.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2.Episodes: 14.Approximate duration: 36 minutes.

Austin and Ally

Austin and Ally is a musical series available on Disney + that takes place in Miami and revolves around the relationship between two very different musicians. Austin is a talented singer and very outspoken instrumentalist who lives his life getting into trouble. Ally, on the other hand, is a talented songwriter and singer who is very responsible, but with stage fright. What happened? That everything changed when Austin, without Ally’s permission, recorded one of his songs and achieved stardom.

After this event, Ally’s best friend joins her talents to Austin’s and her best friend to create a musical group whose objective is to achieve true success in the universe of music. Just as you must be imagining, fun is guaranteed.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 4 Episodes: 67 Approximate duration: 36 minutes.

I’m moon

Soy Luna is a Disney Channel musical series that you can also enjoy in its entirety on Disney +. The story is about the life of Luna Valente, a girl who has to start from scratch because she moved with her family to a new city. Is takes refuge in his skates and music as he adjusts to a series of unexpected changes that life has given him.

The series is full of scenes in which different musical themes are performed and danced. Ideal to see with the family!

Year: 2016, Seasons: 4, Episodes: 220, Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Connect and sing

Connect and Sing is a Disney Plus musical reality show in which children and youth participants compete from their home and virtually. The winner will have the opportunity to record a music video with the successful Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

Even a different production to all those that appear in this list, it has everything you need to make you have a good time.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 12 Approximate duration: 36 minutes How to change your email address on Disney +

Remember that, if you are not yet subscribed to this platform, you can do so quickly from the button below these lines.

Did you want something different? Then take a look at this list of the 15 best series and movies that you cannot miss from Disney +. There is something for everyone!

Related topics: Disney, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow