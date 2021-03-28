Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch out for this week: BTC, KLAY, VET, SOL, KSM

In trading, selling a position is just as important as buying it at the right time. Therefore, the big question that could concern traders is whether or not the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will enter a bearish phase or whether the bull run will continue after this week’s pullback.

PlanB, the creator of the popular Bitcoin stock flow model, recently tweeted that the bull run for cryptocurrencies has only begun and is not "not close to the end".

PlanB is not the only voice that is hugely bullish on Bitcoin. Mike McGlone, senior commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that if the above behavior is considered, Bitcoin’s peak in 2021 could be closer to $ 400,000.

One of the main reasons that could be attracting institutional investors to cryptocurrencies is the possible degradation of the US dollar. In an interview with Bloomberg, Soros Fund Management CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick said that the 25% increase in the US money supply over the past 12 months has ensured that Bitcoin no longer remains a marginal asset .

The fund recently participated in the $ 200 million funding round held by NYDIG and also invested in crypto accounting firm Lukka. This shows that institutional investors are broadening their perspective and looking for investment opportunities other than Bitcoin.

Let’s study the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that may resume their uptrend in the short term.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin is currently in a corrective phase and is trading within a descending channel. The strong bounce from the 50-day simple moving average ($ 52,000) on March 26 shows that the bulls continue to accumulate at lower levels.

The bears can mount a strong resistance near the resistance line of the channel, but if the bulls can push the price above it, the BTC / USDT pair could once again challenge the resistance zone of $ 60,000 to $ 61,825.84.

A break out of this zone could signal the start of the next stage of the uptrend that has a target target at $ 71,112.06. The 20-day exponential moving average ($ 54,820) has started to appear and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the positive zone, suggesting that the bulls are trying to assert their supremacy.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the resistance line of the channel, the bears will attempt to sink the pair below the 50-day SMA. If successful, the pair may drop to the support line and a break below it could initiate a deeper correction at $ 43.006.77.

The 4-hour chart shows that the relief rally is facing stiff resistance near $ 56,500. If the price drops from the current level, it could drop to the 20-EMA and then to $ 54,000.

A strong bounce from this support could eventually form a reverse head and shoulders pattern that will complete on a breakout and close above $ 56,618. This setup has a target of $ 63,339.98.

Conversely, a break below $ 54,000 will suggest weakness and a lack of buyers at higher levels.

KLAY / USDT

Klaytn (KLAY) has been in a strong uptrend since mid-February. The altcoin recently completed a minor correction as the bulls bought the dip to the 20-day EMA ($ 2.76) on March 26, suggesting that sentiment remains positive.

The bulls are attempting to resume the uptrend by pushing the price above the all-time high of $ 3.50. If they are successful, the KLAY / USD pair could rise to $ 4.86. The ascending moving averages and the RSI in the overbought zone suggest that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

This view will be invalidated if the price turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA. Such a move will suggest a possible change in sentiment. The first support is at $ 2.58 and a break below this level could initiate a deeper correction.

The 4-hour chart shows that the moving averages have completed a bullish crossover and the RSI has jumped into the overbought zone, suggesting that the bulls have the upper hand. Momentum could pick up further if the bulls can push and hold the price above the overhead resistance at $ 3.50.

Even if the price falls below $ 3.50 but finds support at the 20-EMA, it will suggest that the sentiment is still bullish. A strong bounce from this support will increase the possibility of a resumption of the uptrend.

Conversely, a break below the moving averages could push the price to critical support at $ 2.60.

VET / USDT

VeChain (VET) is in a strong uptrend. The altcoin bounced off the 20-day EMA ($ 0.078) on March 25, indicating that the sentiment is positive and the bulls see the dips as a buying opportunity.

Both the moving averages are rising and the RSI is close to the overbought territory, which suggests that the path to the least resistance is to the upside. The long wick on the March 27 candle shows that the bears are trying to defend the overhead resistance at $ 0.098.

However, the bulls have not allowed the bears to establish their supremacy. If buyers can push the price above $ 0.098, the VET / USDT pair could resume the uptrend. The next target level on the upside is $ 0.136.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price turns down from current levels or overhead resistance and breaks the 20-day EMA. Such a move could lower the price to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 0.059).

The 4-hour chart shows that the bears are defending the $ 0.095 level while the bulls are buying on the dips of the moving averages. If the bulls can propel the price above $ 0.095, they will complete a reverse head and shoulders pattern, which is targeted at $ 0.114.

Conversely, if the bears sink and hold the price below the moving averages, a drop to $ 0.076 is possible. A break below this support could signal the start of a deeper correction.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) had formed a bearish descending triangle pattern, which would have completed on a breakout and closed below $ 11.90. However, that did not happen. The bulls aggressively bought the drop to the $ 11.90 support on March 26 and pushed the price above the downtrend line on March 27, invalidating the bearish setup.

The failure of a bearish pattern is a bullish signal because it traps several aggressive bears who initiate short positions in anticipation of the pattern’s completion. When the pattern is invalidated, bears rush to cover their positions, resulting in a little squeeze.

Sustained buying from the bulls has propelled the price to a new all-time high today. If the bulls can hold the price above $ 18.20, the SOL / USDT pair can rally to $ 24.84.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level, a drop to the 20-day EMA ($ 14.60) is possible. A strong rebound from this support will suggest a build-up by the bulls to lower levels and may improve prospects for a resumption of the uptrend.

The 4-hour chart shows a strong rally from $ 12.30 to a high of $ 19.26. This has pushed the RSI into overbought territory, suggesting that the pair could be vulnerable to a pullback in the near term.

If the bulls can sustain the price above $ 18.20, it will suggest that resistance has turned into support and the uptrend may resume.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the bears sink the price below the 20-EMA. Such a move could keep the pair in range for a few days.

KSM / USD

Kusama (KSM) is in a strong uptrend. The recent drop to the 20-day EMA ($ 381) on March 25 was bought aggressively, as seen from the long tail on the day’s candle. This shows strong demand on each minor dip, as traders expect the rally to extend further.

The KSM / USDT pair rose to a new all-time high on March 27, but the bulls are facing stiff resistance at higher levels as seen from the long wick on the day’s candle. The pair has formed a candlestick pattern inside the day today, indicating indecision among traders.

If the bulls can push and hold the price above $ 505.33, the pair could extend its upward move to $ 583.

The pair has not broken down and remained below the 20-day EMA since Jan 14. Therefore, traders can watch this level carefully because a breakout and close below it will suggest that the bullish momentum has weakened.

The 4-hour chart shows that the bears are aggressively defending the $ 490 to $ 505.33 resistance zone as the price has repeatedly turned down. However, on the positive side, the bulls have not given up much ground. A breakout and close above $ 505.33 could signal the resumption of the uptrend.

On the contrary, if the bears sink the price below the moving averages, it will suggest that traders book profits. That could bring the price down to $ 370, where buyers could step in again.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

