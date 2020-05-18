.

On days like these in which we are all at home most of the time, the different social platforms have unleashed even more fury among people and celebrities do not escape this, coming to share not only their exercise routines to maintain their figures – in many cases enviable – but also what they do to distract themselves in their spare time, conversations with other celebrities, and even some scoop. Social media is the most direct way to connect celebrities with their fans!

That is why today we are going to bring you the Top 5 of celebrity videos that you should see today May 17, 2020.

1. J Balvin has fun with a message that many of us can identify with

This is how the urban genre star has fun J Balvin in this time of confinement, while delivering a message that many of us can identify with.

2. Aislinn Derbez makes a tender duet with her daughter

This is the cutest thing you’ll see today. Actress Aislinn Derbez with Kailani, a product of her marriage to fellow actor Mauricio Ochmann, in the midst of a charming musical duet.

3. Operation Triumph returns.

After weeks of confinement, the contestants of the Spanish song contest program Operación Triunfo met again this Wednesday, May 13 to continue the program and prepare the last galas of 2020. All was lived live through the 24-hour YouTube channel dedicated to the program. of musical talents of the Spanish chain Rtve. The contestants have given negative to the COVID19 test and return following the guidelines of the Prevention Services and the producers, they detailed from the Spanish television. This new stage changes the schedules and will apply virtual public from the ZOOM Video Conferencing application.

4. A Britney Spears classic turns 20

Singer Britney Spears celebrated 20 years of her second studio album OOPS! .. I Did It Again with this video and a heartfelt message thanking all her fans for staying these 20 years at her side.

5. Goldie Hawn’s exercises from home

Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn maintains her enviable figure by doing her timeless workout routine, which in addition to being effective – for obvious reasons – is great fun.

You know, these are the videos of celebrities that cannot be missed, today May 17, 2020.

.