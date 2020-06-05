Univision

On days like these in which we are all at home most of the time, the different social platforms have unleashed even more fury among people and celebrities do not escape this, coming to share not only their exercise routines to maintain their figures – in many cases enviable – but also what they do to distract themselves in their spare time, conversations with other celebrities, and even some scoop. Social media is the most direct way to connect celebrities with their fans!

That is why today we are going to bring you the Top 5 of celebrity videos that you should see today June 5, 2020.

1. Olga Tañón is sincere

Olga Tañón @olgatanonofficial used social networks to give a lesson in natural feminine beauty through a vindictive message. The artist normalized something as common as cellulite and shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen in shorts and showing some of the ones she has on the back of her thighs, an area where most of women experience the appearance of the so-called “orange peel”.

2. Erika Buenfil is pronounced

Before the accusations and criticism of the actress Alejandra Ávalos, the also actress and now queen of the TikTok platform, Erika Buenfil spoke in a very original way.

3. This is how Hector Sandarti said goodbye to his companions in A New Day

After being unexpectedly fired from the Telemundo morning show, Un Nuevo Día, the presenter and comedian Hector Sandarti, was thus fired by his colleagues.

4. Nacho speaks about social networks and their use

The singer Nacho decided to express himself about the criticism of his followers by not publishing anything in reference to the death at the hands of the police of the African-American man George Floyd.

5. Erika Buenfil gives dance classes to the Derbez

The Derbez family receive classes from the eternal TikTok queen, actress Erika Buenfil.