On days like these in which we are all at home most of the time, the different social platforms have unleashed even more fury among people and celebrities do not escape this, coming to share not only their exercise routines to maintain their figures – in many cases enviable – but also what they do to distract themselves in their spare time, conversations with other celebrities, and even some scoop. Social media is the most direct way to connect celebrities with their fans!

That is why today we are going to bring you the Top 5 of celebrity videos that you should see today June 1, 2020.

1. Ricky Martin surprises with the release of his album PAUSE

Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin delivered the best he had this past weekend, his new album PAUSA, which includes collaborations with Sting, Pedro Capó and Diego El Cigala. According to the artist, this collection of six songs summarizes the “mix of emotions” that he has experienced in recent months.

2. Carmen Villalobos has a great time dancing

Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, demonstrated to her millions of followers that the rhythm is in her blood with her most recent TikTok.

3. Lorenzo Mendez raises his voice against the rumors

Chiquis Rivera’s singer and husband, Lorenzo Mendez, raised his voice on his networks to clarify some rumors about a possible separation between the couple and asked that they not make guesses “about things they do not know and that are not true.”

4. Sebastián Yatra’s curious dance

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra shows how happy he is from home with this fun dance.

5. The new video of Anuel and Enrique Iglesias

Surrounded by stars, this is how Anuel and Enrique Iglesias look in the video of their new song Fútbol y Rumba, with the participation of Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos, J Balvin, Shaquille O’Neal, Anitta, Jamie Foxx, Rauw Alejandro , Lunay, El Alfa, Marshmello, Alvin Kamara and more.

You know, these are the videos of celebrities that cannot be missed, today June 1, 2020.

