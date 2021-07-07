Top 5 altcoins with the highest earning potential for July

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, our list of top five altcoins for the month of July is featured. All five have one thing in common, they all grew by double digits in the last week, but the story behind each of them is different.

Solana (SOL)

You could say that Solana became the “buy the dip” currency for a large percentage of traders last week as it hit resistance at $ 20 and bounced back to $ 26 on the same day.

There were technical reasons for this, but we also believe that two announcements played a role. The most recent was the announcement that Pyth, a decentralized financial market data distribution network, has added LMAX Digital, an institutional exchange operator, as its data provider.

The markets interpreted this as a kind of institutional approval of the Solana-backed project and raised the price in a day of low for cryptocurrencies.

Second, the successful $ 314 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s leading venture capital firms, and Polychain Capital, a crypto hedge fund that also makes VC-style investments.

Internet Computer (ICP)

The next coin is Internet Computer (ICP), a coin for which we made a detailed video several weeks ago.

The Internet Computer launched its coin about a week before the crash in May, which was a bit unfortunate, but the momentum it has on social media, as well as its mission and backers, have put it at the top of the recovering altcoins.

He also has the backing of many big-name investors: Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is a leading venture capital firm, as well as Polychain Capital, another key investor specializing in venture capital for cryptocurrencies.

We will be very attentive to the Internet Computer, as its wings do not appear to have broken after the 90% collapse in its first weeks.

Read more

Tron (TRX)

Tron is a currency that has been hit hard during the cryptocurrency crash, but its most recent jump caught our attention because it could signal a real bounce for the TRX token.

Active Tron users are now more than five million daily active users and this accumulation could be the reason for the 12% move in the last week.

The CEO of the project, Justin Sun, also announced a couple of days ago that Tron is the fastest growing public network in the world. So there is a lot going on here and there could be sharper movements on the chart.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is another currency that we couldn’t ignore as it has grown 12% in the last seven days. The second most popular cryptocurrency meme made headlines again after Elon Musk tweeted about his new Shiba dog named Floki.

This quickly caused both the #Floki and #ShibaInu hashtags to become trending on Twitter and other social media, being seen once again as Musk’s endorsement of the coin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

At the time of recording, the price appears to be at a tipping point, according to some analysts, but very significant changes are to be expected, just like with its older brother Dogecoin.

On the more technical side, the community is awaiting the launch of Shibaswap, the community’s native decentralized exchange. There is still no set date for that, but everything indicates that it will be ready in the summer of this year.

Decred (DCR)

Our last altcoin on this list for July, Decred, had a 20% jump on seven consecutive days. In fact, he’s our best performer on the list. It is not among the most popular, but it has a very strong and involved community. This is actually built into the operation of the project.

Decred (which is short for decentralized credit) was heavily influenced by Bitcoin. This is because it used many of the underlying principles of the original cryptocurrency but where applicable the community approves of all transactions and changes made regarding the protocol.

Therefore, there is no way for the big Decred holders to manipulate the operation of the protocol.

It has broken into the top 50 during this rally and with its hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake approach it could receive more attention in the weeks and months to come.

The Top 5 altcoins with the highest earning potential post for July was first seen on BeInCrypto.