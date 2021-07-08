Top 36 Aphrodisiacs – List of Aphrodisiac Foods for Better Sex

Katya Smelaya / EyeEm.

If part of your sex prep involves having a little pre-sesh snack to curb your hunger cravings, there’s a good chance you know a thing or two about aphrodisiac foods. (And if not, hi, I’m here to help). According to sexuality professional and mental health clinician Shanae Adams, an aphrodisiac is a substance thought to “encourage and / or increase libido, aka the energy and desire to have sex, and increase arousal.” This is mainly physical changes, such as erection, self-lubrication, increased respiration, heart rate, and blood pressure.

Which yes, sounds almost too good to be true, but according to the experts, it’s a real thing. While you might’ve heard in passing that oysters are aphrodisiacs, there are also a ton of other less-exotic foods rumored to have aphrodisiac qualities that you probably eat every day (no offense to the daily oyster crowd).

From leafy greens to fruits with high water content, you’d be surprised how many natural foods are out there just waiting to kickstart your sex drive. For some people, it’s all about the actual chemical reactions in the body. For others, it’s more of a placebo (because there’s just something supremely sexy about eating a strawberry).

Regardless, it’s important to note that not everyone will respond to aphrodisiac foods the same way. Marta Montenegro, a Miami-based nutrition fertility lifestyles specialist at IVFMD, explains that some people might look for proteins and fats to boost alertness, while others turn to carbohydrates to calm nerves and relax.

Here, experts get real about some of the most popular rumored aphrodisiacs and some foods that might actually lessen your desire, so you can select your sex snacks smartly.