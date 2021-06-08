Top 3: Recommended only for Painful

We present you the top 3 of the most hurt songs to start this June, are you ready? If you just broke up with your partner, or are in a time process, or are currently experiencing a grieving process because they cheated on you, for good reason, this article is for you. Do you dare to listen? It is worth crying. We present you the top 3 of the most hurt songs for the most hurt of June! Only here at Music News!

At number three, that is, it doesn’t hurt so much, we have Banda MS’s song, called, “I didn’t choose to meet you.” This song today exceeds more than 100 million reproductions! It is that we have been very hurt, this song was released a year ago and the song speaks of precisely, when we mistakenly fall in love with someone, is it that who has a magic ball to know that something will be good or bad in our life? One falls in love and now, one does not start to see if the person will really hurt us because let’s be honest, absolutely no one is honest and sincerely for who he really is, only a few, nobody will tell you at first, hello I like you, but one day I’ll cheat on you because that’s just me.

Nobody does it, and because nobody does, we go with number two, called “El Sillón” by Alfredo Olivas, a song that today has more than 15 million reproductions and it has hurt! The song premiered on September 26, 2019 and it has caused heart aches to all those who have deceived us, remember that they never change you for something better, they change you for something easier! It had to be said and it was said.

And in the first place we have nothing more and nothing less than Bottle After Bottle, is it obvious right? The song and the joke tell themselves. You love someone so much, you can’t forget her and you don’t stop drinking. The daily bread. This song exceeds almost 200 million reproductions! Try to listen to them without crying.