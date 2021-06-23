Top 3 picks for Rockets with No. 2 pick in Draft

In this article we will be looking at the 3 best options of players that have the team of Houston Rockets to select in the draft of the NBA.

1- Jalen green

Jalen Green took a less conventional route and opted to skip college to play in the G-League last season. Jalen’s decision was truly a good one, with the 19-year-old averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists with 37% shooting from the center. Measuring 6 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.

2-Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs failed to clinch a championship with Gonzaga’s team to lead Gonzaga to the National Championship after losing to Baylor in the title game. But, after March Madness, he let it be known why he is projected to be one of the top picks in the LA Draft. NBA of 2021 and a player who Rockets they should be watching.

Evan mobley

Noting that he is currently the most efficient player at USC, Evan Mobley, is number two in general, this seems to be the choice with which the Rockets they could go. Despite Houston He already has Christian Wood in all five, having Mobley as a backup or potentially joining Wood on the Rockets’ front court would be intimidating.