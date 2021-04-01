Top 3 of the cartoons that your children should not see

Cartoons can affect children’s behavior, in this article we will show you the top 3 of the worst children’s cartoons.

The first appearances of cartoons in Spanish, they are from the 40s and 50s, although the examples are not many and difficult to find; One of the first films in Spain was created by Luis Gómez Mesa, called “El Toro phenomenon”. This project was published thanks to Mosquito Film.

The word cartoon It is also used to name animated films that are made for television, they are also shown as feature films in theaters.

The Cartoon, embedded within classical animation, are made thanks to various phases and transparencies, although worldwide the term caricatures also includes stopmotion and similar animation techniques. The first animated feature film was called El Apóstol, and it was made by the Argentine cartoonist Quirino Cristiani; using the clipping technique, fitting more into the stopmotion.

Why do cartoons affect the behavior of young people?

A study carried out by the Colegio Libre de Estudios Universitarios de México released information on the negative effect that some cartoons contain. It has been commonly found that the psychological effects of Cartoon they can be positive and negative. For this reason, it is important to emphasize that the consumption of cartoons is controlled and supervised by parents.

Thanks to the studies that have been carried out, it has been proven that children can initiate the search for their emotions and sensations, increase their imaginative and creative capacity. But they can also generate or increase anxiety and aggressiveness in relationships with other people.

Other effects

One of the emotions that has been found the most is anger after having had contact with aggressive or contact cartoons. Similarly, fear can take center stage in children after watching horror shows.

Today we will show you a top 3 of some cartoons that can have negative effects on the little ones in the home. So that in this way you can supervise the programming that your loved ones watch.

Caricatures with negative effects on young people.

Tom and Jerry

Where was it censored: everyone.

Reasons: smoking, use of harmful substances, violence.

Conditions for its transmission: Partial ban for the transmission of several episodes, some deleted scenes and replaced characters.

For almost fifty years on the air, various scenes were taken as offensive, deleted, dubbed again, or taken off the air; as they taught the life of the United States in the 1940s.

Looney tunes

Where was it censored: everyone.

Reasons: alcohol consumption.

Conditions for its transmission: chapter taken off the air by its creators.

It’s about the episode (A beer). The characters in this episode plan to steal and empty a beer bottle from their parents’ refrigerator. It is not yet known what the creators of the series intended to teach with this. The chapter was censored, but it was preserved on DVD. This is one of their many signs of misbehavior, as in various episodes of the Looney Tunes they can be seen smoking and using firearms.

Cartoon with Donald Duck

Where was it censored: Finland.

Reasons: pornography, propaganda of false values.

Transmission conditions: all cartoons with duck characters were banned in this Finland.

In the 70s, the comic with the funny Disney duck was taken from the Finnish market. Thanks to Donald Duck refusing to wear pants. The Helsinki Committee for Youth Affairs believes that these cartoons they distort family values, threaten morale, and promote an unhealthy obsession with money.