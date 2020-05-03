delayed release dates of major films and production schedules, although it has not affected online streaming services. Quite the contrary: as major cities around the world make a serious call to practice “social distancing,” many of us are forced to stay home for the next few weeks. “Data-reactid =” 12 ” > The health emergency we are experiencing has delayed the release dates of major films and production schedules, although it has not affected online streaming services, quite the contrary: as the main cities around the world They make a serious call to practice “social distancing”, many of us are forced to stay home for the next few weeks.

Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO and Hulu. This should help you spend your days enforced isolation. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> If you see the glass as half full, this means that there is no time like this to catch up on our list of pending movies. To help you we have put together in the following list the best movies that are available on Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO and Hulu, this should help you spend the days of forced isolation.

Netflix“data-reactid =” 41 “> Netflix

Story of a marriage (2019)

Netflix“data-reactid =” 52 “> Netflix

The Irishman (2019)

Netflix“data-reactid =” 63 “> Netflix

The Way (2019)

Still from El Camino with Aaron Paul

More

Netflix“data-reactid =” 78 “> Netflix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who fans of the Ultimate Marvel universe will recognize, a teenager who is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops spider superpowers.

Netflix“data-reactid =” 91 “> Netflix

Confidential Spenser (2020)

Still from Spenser Confidential (2020)

More

Netflix“data-reactid =” 106 “> Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

The Lighthouse (2019)

Amazon“data-reactid =” 118 “> Amazon

First Reformed (2018)

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed

More

& nbsp;“data-reactid =” 132 “>

In a lonely corner of New York State is the historic First Reformed Church, where the Rev. Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) delivers sermons and preaches to the few parishioners who still attend. Tormented by guilt over the death of his son, Toller turns to alcohol and spiritual writings. One of the parishioners, a pregnant woman named Mary (Amanda Seyfried), asks Toller to advise her husband, a somewhat radicalized environmental activist. The task initially gives Toller a renewed sense of purpose, but as he learns more about the situation, he faces humanity’s callousness and God’s indifference to everything. First Reformed It is an intense study, one that delves into questions for which there are no easy answers.“data-reactid =” 133 “> In a lonely corner of New York State is the historic First Reformed Church, where the Rev. Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) delivers sermons and preaches to the few parishioners who still attend. Racked by the Blaming for the death of her son, Toller turns to alcohol and spiritual writings.One of the parishioners, a pregnant woman named Mary (Amanda Seyfried), asks Toller to advise her husband, a somewhat radicalized environmental activist. Initially it gives Toller a renewed sense of purpose, but as he learns more about the situation, he faces humanity’s callousness and God’s indifference to everything. First Reformed is an intense study, one that delves into questions for which there are no easy answers.

Amazon“data-reactid =” 134 “> Amazon

Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull scene with Robert De Niro

More

Considered one of Martin Scorsese’s first masterpieces, Raging bull He was nominated for eight Oscars, earning a Best Actor victory for Jake LaMotta’s Robert De Niro portrayal. As LaMotta ascends through the ranks of boxing to fight his first fight for the middleweight crown, the brutality he shows in the ring begins to spread to the rest of his life. In the midst of a constant balancing act to suppress his anger in life and release it alone in the ring, the lines soon begin to blur and LaMotta enters a self-destructive spiral, the collateral damage of which knows no bounds.“data-reactid =” 148 “> Considered one of Martin Scorsese’s early masterpieces, Raging Bull was nominated for eight Oscars, earning a Best Actor win for Robert De Niro’s portrayal of Jake LaMotta. As LaMotta He ascends through the ranks of boxing to fight his first fight for the middleweight crown, the brutality he shows in the ring begins to spread to the rest of his life, in the midst of a constant balancing act to suppress his anger in the life and drop it alone in the ring, the lines soon begin to blur and LaMotta enters a self-destructive spiral, the collateral damage of which knows no bounds.

Amazon“data-reactid =” 149 “> Amazon

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Amazon“data-reactid =” 160 “> Amazon

High Life (2019)

Amazon“data-reactid =” 171 “> Amazon

The Report (2019)

Amazon“data-reactid =” 182 “> Amazon

HBO

Bad Education (2019)

HBO GO HBO Now“data-reactid =” 194 “> HBO GO HBO Now

Yesterday (2019)

HBO Go HBO Now“data-reactid =” 205 “> HBO Go HBO Now

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Hbo GO Hbo Now“data-reactid =” 216 “> Hbo GO Hbo Now

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

HBO GO HBO Now“data-reactid =” 227 “> HBO GO HBO Now

A Star is Born (2018)

HBO GO HBO Now“data-reactid =” 238 “> HBO GO HBO Now

Disney +

Avengers: Endgame

Frame from the movie Avengers: Endgame

More

Avengers: Endgame& nbsp; should be on that list. The remaining Avengers embark on a risky and desperate plan to go back in time and stop Thanos before he acquires the Infinity Stones. Through multiple simultaneous missions across different timelines, the film weaves a complex, action-packed storyline in which beloved characters are pushed to the absolute limit. La batalla final es una de las más alucinantes y llena de efectos visuales de la historia del cine.” data-reactid=”261″>Si se habla de cierres dignos, el que representa Avengers: Endgame debe estar en esa lista. Los Vengadores restantes se embarcan en un plan arriesgado y desesperado para retroceder en el tiempo y detener a Thanos antes de que adquiera las Infinity Stones. A través de múltiples misiones simultáneas en diferentes líneas de tiempo, el filme teje una historia compleja y llena de acción, en la que personajes queridos son llevados al límite absoluto. La batalla final es una de las más alucinantes y llena de efectos visuales de la historia del cine.

Disney+” data-reactid=”262″>Disney+

Avatar

Frame de la película Avatar

Más

Disney+” data-reactid=”285″>Disney+

The Muppet Movie (1979)

Frame de The Muppet Movie

Más

Se trata de una aventura musical de 1979, en la que Kermit the Frog deja su hogar en el pantano para dirigirse a Hollywood. En el camino, se encuentra con Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo y con el resto de sus amigos, quienes comparten sus planes y, en consecuencia, emprenden el viaje juntos. Repleto de divertidos cameos y elementos atractivos para niños y adultos, el filme es uno de los mejores proyectos de la franquicia e inspiró otros tantos a través de los años.

Disney+” data-reactid=”308″>Disney+

Hulu

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

fotograma de Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Más

Hulu” data-reactid=”324″>Hulu

Parasite (2019)

La ganadora de la Mejor Película en la 92ª edición de los Premios de la Academia es un thriller brutal, estimulante y magistralmente filmado que explora la división de clases a través de las experiencias de una familia surcoreana que trabaja para una familia rica y cuyas vidas no pueden ser más diferentes. Si bien el primer acto está salpicado de humor, el tono general de la película es todo menos eso, particularmente después de que un descubrimiento impactante convierta la crisis de la familia en algo mucho más siniestro.

Hulu” data-reactid=”335″>Hulu

Vice (2018)

Hulu” data-reactid=”350″>Hulu

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Fotograma de The Sisters Brothers (2018), con Joaquin Phoenix y John C. Reilly

Más

Hulu” data-reactid=”365″>Hulu

Las 25 mejores películas en Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, Disney+ y Hulu appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.” data-reactid=”367″>The post Las 25 mejores películas en Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, Disney+ y Hulu appeared first on Digital Trends Español.