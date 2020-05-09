HBO Go and HBO Now. So, at all times and whenever you please, the service offers hundreds of movies, from documentaries to summer blockbusters. If you feel like watching a movie and don’t want to waste your time searching, we’ve selected for you the 25 best movies on HBO now available. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> HBO has always tried to bring the best of movies to homes , and the truth is that time is easier than ever thanks to the pair of streaming services that the company has: HBO Go and HBO Now. Thus, at all times and when you please, the service offers hundreds of movies , from documentaries to summer blockbusters. If you feel like watching a movie and don’t want to waste your time searching, we’ve selected for you the 25 best HBO movies now available.
Andy Samberg returns to play Nigerian Marty Hass, while Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Daveed Diggs and John Cena appear as the other competitors the film is focused on.
This classic comedy includes several veteran actors, including Jeff Goldblum and Danny Glover, who portray the “modern” versions of the film’s protagonists. Lance Armstrong’s cameo also deserves special mention.
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Dodgeball is one of the best Hbo movies
More
HBO Go HBO Now“data-reactid =” 85 “> HBO Go HBO Now
RoboCop
A movie so good that they can’t stop doing sequels and spin-offs! HBO actually has the original RoboCop trilogy, released in 1987 by Paul Verhoeven’s seminal original.
HBO GO HBO NOW“data-reactid =” 98 “>HBO GO HBO NOW
Alita: Battle Angel
Hbo GO Hbo Now“data-reactid =” 122 “> Hbo GO Hbo Now
FAQ about Time Travel
While drowning his sorrows in a bar with some friends (Dean Lennox Kelly and Marc Wootton), he meets a woman (Anna Faris) who claims to be from the future. This tour sets the stage for a lifelong adventure, with the trio trying to get around a time travel puzzle, avoiding alternative versions of themselves, and finding out who’s trying to kill them.
While this HBO-produced comedy may not be the most prestigious film in the world, its quirky humor and dissection of classic science fiction tropes make the movie-watching experience fun and engaging.
HBO GO HBO NOW“data-reactid =” 136 “>HBO GO HBO NOW
Pearl Harbor is one of the best Hbo movies
More
HBO Go Hbo Now“data-reactid =” 160 “> HBO Go Hbo Now
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
This story takes place in 1951 and shows Henrietta Lacks, an African American woman undergoing a biopsy and treatment for cervical cancer, which not only becomes the only way to save her life, but also becomes a of the most important medical research for the time.
The HBO film was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for being an outstanding television film, and Winfrey was nominated for multiple awards for her role in the film.
HBO GO & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; HBO NOW“data-reactid =” 182 “>HBO GO HBO NOW
HBO GO & nbsp; HBO NOW“data-reactid =” 204 “>HBO GO HBO NOW
Glengarry Glen Ross
Al Pacino was nominated for an Oscar in David Mamet’s adaptation of his own play, but it is Alec Baldwin’s cameo as a real estate expert who becomes the most remembered scene in this movie. “A-B-C … Always close!” A movie about a group of small-town real estate sellers who have a week to start selling until everyone except two lose their jobs doesn’t sound like a fascinating movie. However, with luminaries like Pacino, Baldwin, Jack Lemmon, Alan Arkin, and Ed Harris, who bring powerful performances to Mamet’s sizzling dialogue, this film is a classic for more than just finance.
HBO GO HBO Now“data-reactid =” 228 “> HBO GO HBO Now
HBO Go HBO Now“data-reactid =” 248 “> HBO Go HBO Now
Native Son
The modern adaptation of Richard Wright’s groundbreaking novel, this HBO original tells the story of Bigger Thomas, a young African-American man living in Chicago who stumbles into a terrifying new world of wealth and whiteness. Despite the clubs, music, and drugs, it’s a fairly faithful adaptation of the 1940 novel, but one that doesn’t feel dated or coerced. It is a heartbreaking reminder that while times change, some are not enough.
HBO Go HBO Now“data-reactid =” 272 “> HBO Go HBO Now
Detective Pikachu
Capture of Detective Pikachu
More
HBO Go HBO Now“data-reactid =” 296 “> HBO Go HBO Now
Akeelah and the Bee
Capture of Akeelah and the Bee
Plus
Fans of Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, and Scripps National Spelling Bee will be fascinated by this enchanting and uplifting family drama about an 11-year-old girl from South Los Angeles, aspiring to compete in the National Spelling Bee. Although brilliant, Akeelah is unmotivated and her peers and teachers don’t expect much from her. However, when an altercation with his stern English teacher (Fishburne) reveals a gift for spelling and memorization, this encourages Akeelah. As expected, the results are surprising.
HBO Go& nbsp;HBO Now“data-reactid =” 320 “> HBO Go HBO Now
Spongebob Squarepants: the movie
Image of SpongeBob, the movie
More
HBO Go HBO Now“data-reactid =” 344 “> HBO Go HBO Now
Grosse Pointe Blank
HBO GO HBO Now“data-reactid =” 356 “> HBO GO HBO Now
Big
HBO GO HBO Now” data-reactid=”368″>HBO GO HBO Now
Apocalypse Now
HBO GO HBO Now” data-reactid=”380″>HBO GO HBO Now
Alien
HBO GO HBO Now” data-reactid=”392″>HBO GO HBO Now
Fight Club
HBO GO HBO Now” data-reactid=”404″>HBO GO HBO Now
The Usual Suspects
HBO GO HBO Now” data-reactid=”416″>HBO GO HBO Now
Raising Arizona
HBO GO HBO NOW” data-reactid=”428″>HBO GO HBO NOW
Black Swan
HBO GO HBO Now” data-reactid=”440″>HBO GO HBO Now
A Fish Called Wanda
HBO Go HBO Now” data-reactid=”452″>HBO Go HBO Now
My Left Foot
HBO GO HBO Now” data-reactid=”464″>HBO GO HBO Now
Las 25 mejores películas en HBO Go y HBO Now (mayo 2020) appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.” data-reactid=”466″>The post Las 25 mejores películas en HBO Go y HBO Now (mayo 2020) appeared first on Digital Trends Español.