Stevland Hardaway Morris, better known as Stevie Wonder, turns 70 this May 13 and at Diariocrítico we want to celebrate by choosing our 20 favorite songs from his extensive career, focusing on his period of splendor in the mid-70s, but without forgetting his early as a young prodigy within the Motown factory.

1. Superstition (1972)

The story of ‘Superstition’ comes from an unusual collaboration, that of Stevie Wonder with guitarist Jeff Beck. In 1972 Wonder released his new contract with Motown, which finally gave him artistic control when making his own records. He had just released ‘Music From My Mind’, his first album of creative maturity and was working on his first great masterpiece, ‘Talking Book’, when someone told him that the former Yardbirds guitarist was a fan of his music, Wonder decided to call him and Beck began collaborating on the recording of the album, in exchange for Wonder writing him a song. One day Beck fooled around on drums and Wonder asked him to keep playing that beat, out of nowhere came the magical riff upon which the song is built, played on Wonder’s mythical Hohner clavinet. When the song was ready, Wonder lived up to his word and told Beck to put it out on his new album, although he would also record his own version. But when Beck’s record was delayed, Berry Gordy, who was a tyrant but could smell success hundreds of miles away, told Wonder he had a bombshell in his hands and didn’t hesitate to release it as a performance single. The owner of Motown was not mistaken and Wonder got his first number since 1963, when ‘Fingertips’ rose to the top of the charts when he was still a young prodigy at just 13 years old. Beck, who did not participate in the final recording although he did lend his guitar to ‘You’ve Got It Bad Girl’, recorded it in the end in 1973 but there is no one who doubts the definitive version.

2. Living For The City (1973)

‘Innervisions’ is a colossal album whose absolute summit is this wonder, in which Wonder is responsible for all the instruments and voices that sound. A harsh allegation against systematic racism in the USA with which Wonder shows that he is an incomparable vocalist, as well as a prodigious composer.

3. Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours (1970)

The best song before its splendor phase, when it was still part of the Motown machinery. The melody is entirely his, but the arrangements are still performed by others, in this case a Paul Riser especially inspired by that iconic introduction. A joyous outburst of happiness that was used by Barack Obama in his 2008 presidential campaign.

4. Higher Ground (1973)

Stevie Wonder recorded this funky wonder on May 12, 1973, a day before her 23rd birthday. In August of that year, he suffered a severe accident that left him in a coma, and while he was in that state, a friend sang the ‘Higher Ground’ tune to his ear and the singer responded by snapping his fingers to the rhythm of the music. It is the power of his music, and it is that his clavinet passed by a wah pedal could revive a dead man.

5. I Wish (1976)

The first song that appears in this list of which many consider their final album, the double ‘Songs in the key of life’. ‘I Wish’ is a fun look back at his early life, with an irresistible bass line and a memorable tune that would give Wonder her fifth number one on the US charts.

6. Uptight (Everything It’s alright) (1965)

After triumphing in style with ‘Fingertips – Part 1′ Wonder would go through two years of drought in the charts, in which Motown thought of giving up its young prodigy, but in 1965, with just 15 years of age, Wonder fell fascinated, like half a world, with the Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and decided to use that beat to start singing “Everything is alright, uptight”, there were the composers of the Sylvia Moy and Henry Cosby, who did the rest, giving Wonder’s career the ultimate boost with a song that rose to the top of the hit charts. One of Motown’s greatest 60s singles, featuring the unmistakable bass by James Jamerson of the Funk Brothers, and the first song of his career in which he appeared as a co-author.

7. Sir Duke (1976)

Another gem from ‘Songs in the key of life’, a beautiful tribute to jazz music pioneers such as Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and, above all, his beloved Duke Ellington, who had passed away shortly before. The wind arrangement is such a marvel that I have no doubt that the king of swing music would have given his outstanding pupil his absolute blessing.

8. I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever) (1972)

We return to ‘Talking Book’ with the song that closed that wonder. It is ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’, another song in which Wonder is responsible for each sound we hear. An emotional soul ballad that was also used for the end of the film adaptation of ‘Alta Fidelidad’.

9. Ace (1976)

In 1976, there was such a consensus around the figure of Wonder that when Paul Simon took the award for best album of the year at the Grammy ceremony, the first thing he did was to thank Stevie for not having released that year. He was not mistaken, Wonder, who had won the award the previous two years for ‘Innervisions’ and’ Fulfillingness’ First Finale ‘, would win the award again the following year with’ Songs in the key of life ‘. There was this incredible song in which Herbie Hancock himself accompanied him with his Fender Rhodes, although the absolute protagonist is again his spectacular voice, surrounded by wonderful female choruses.

10. You Haven’t Done Nothin ’(1974)

Another funk whiplash in which the Jackson 5 acts as a chorus girl and Wonder ventures on Richard Nixon’s outrageous presidency. The song was released on August 7, 1974 and Nixon resigned two days later. Although I know for a fact that Woodward and Bernstein had much more to do than Wonder himself in bringing him down, wouldn’t it be possible that you dedicated a melody to Donald J. Trump, Stevie?

11. Pastime Paradise (1976)

12. If You Really Love Me (1971)

13. You are the sunshine of my life (1972)

14. Don’t you worry about a thing (1973)

15. Love having you around (1972)

16. Love’s in need of love today (1976)

17. I was made to love her (1967)

18. Master Blaster (1980)

19. Boogie On Reggae Woman (1974)

20. Fingertips Pt 1 & 2 (1963)

