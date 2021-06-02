Top 20 of the best-selling cars in Colombia during May 2021

20. Nissan March. It remains firm in its position, closing the list of the 20 best-selling vehicles of the year in Colombia. It accumulates 1,162 units and reports a drop of 14.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. In May it did not appear in the Top 20 of the best sellers.

19. Volkswagen Goal. With 1,270 units and a spectacular performance in May, this hatchback was once again among the best-selling cars of the year. It reports a growth of 73.7% compared to the same period last year.

18. Suzuki Vitara. Like the previous vehicle, the truck has a growth of 34.5% with respect to the same period of the previous year and accumulates 1,298 sold until May. It occupies the same position as the previous measurement.

17. Nissan Kicks. Despite the fact that May was not a good month for sales, the truck accumulated 1,358 units sold until May and reported a growth of 103%. Despite this, it gave up a position with respect to the previous measurement.

16. Foton BJ. It is the best-selling truck in Colombia during 2021 with 1,426 accumulated and a growth of 90.9%. Although it was not in the Top 20 of the month, in the accumulated of the year it rose one position with respect to the previous measurement.

15. Nissan Versa. 1,434 units of this car have been sold until May, which means a growth of 23.4% with respect to the same accumulated in 2020. It remains in the same position despite the fact that in May it did not do well in sales as it was not in the Top 20 of the month.

14. Nissan Frontier. It is the brand’s best-selling vehicle as it has had 1,732 units sold until May, a month in which it did very well as it ranked 11. It remains in the same position in the accumulated of the year.

13. Chevrolet Joy. One position gave this car because although in May it entered the Top 20 of the month it was not enough to stay. It has accumulated 1,938 units.

12. Mazda 2. Another vehicle that loses a position in the Top 20 of the year because in May it was one of the big surprises for not being among the best sellers of the month. There are 1,947 units sold and with respect to the same period of 2020 it grows by 14.3%.

11. Chevrolet Tracker. The one that did rebound was the Chevrolet truck that climbed two positions with respect to the previous measurement. In May it ranked fifth and in the accumulated of the year it has 2,090 units sold with a growth of 140.8%.

10. Chevrolet Beat. Although it came out of the Top 20 of the month, this sedan remains in its position and even reports a growth in the accumulated of the year of 12.4%. It has 2,293 units sold.

09. Mazda CX-5. 2,513 have been marketed so far with a growth of 102% in the accumulated of the year. It also maintains its position with respect to the previous measurement and in May it ranked tenth.

08. Kia Picanto. The Picanto falls two places with respect to the previous measurement and despite the fact that it grows 56.5% with an accumulated of 2,839 units. In May it was ranked 17th.

07. Renault Logan. It rose one position because in May it also held the same position due to its good sales record. It accumulates 2,873 units and until May it has a growth of 32.8%.

06. Renault Sandero. With 2,965 units sold and a growth of 38.6%, the Sandero also rose one position with respect to the previous measurement. In May it ranked eighth in sales.

05. Renault Stepway. It has 3,136 units sold with a growth of 51.8% in the accumulated of the year. In May it was the sixth best-selling car. It remains in the same position in the year.

04. Chevrolet Onix. Another vehicle that remains in position in the year. It has 3,636 units until May and a growth of 51.6% versus the same period last year. In May it occupied the same line in sales.

03. Renault Kwid. Although it was the second best-selling car in May, it was not enough to maintain its position for the year and is down one square from the previous position. He loses her to a ‘sister’ from the French house. There are 3,753 units with a growth of 144.5%

02. Renault Duster. Good time is the recently renovated Duster that is on its way to contest the title of the best-selling car in Colombia in 2021. It was the best-selling vehicle in May with almost 1,000 units. So far it has accumulated 4,171 units with a growth of 63.4% and rose one position with respect to the previous measurement.

01. Mazda CX-30. For now, the Japanese truck remains the best-selling car in Colombia during 2021, although in May it lost a lot of ground as its demand fell to half of the monthly units that it had been averaging. So far it has accumulated 4,495 units and for now it is the second vehicle with the highest growth so far this year.