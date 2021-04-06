Top 20 of the best-selling cars in Colombia during 2021

20. Nissan March. The once best-selling car of the Japanese brand is already aging in the market and its demand in the first quarter fell 40.8% compared to the same period of 2020, which is surprising. It has accumulated 756 units.

19. Volkswagen Goal. Thanks to the fact that 353 units were sold in March, this car became the brand’s best-selling car and accumulated 759 vehicles sold in Colombia during the first quarter. He returned to the Top 20.

18. Suzuki Vitara. It is the brand’s best-selling vehicle in Colombia and until the end of March it accumulated 777 units with a slight decrease of 5.0% compared to the first quarter of 2020. In March it ranked 19th with 352 units.

17. Toyota RAV4. Although in March it did not manage to register among the 20 best-selling vehicles of the month, the accumulated of the year served to remain the best-selling vehicle of the brand in Colombia. The truck accumulates 825 units.

16. Foton BJ. It continues to be the best-selling truck in Colombia and accumulates 855 units in the first quarter. Nor did his sales in March reach him to get into the Top 20 of the month, but with what he added he reached him.

15. Nissan Frontier. It is the best-selling pickup in Colombia with 933 units and this is due to its great performance in March, the month in which 501 units were marketed and it ranked 12th in the month, becoming, incidentally, the best-selling car in the brand, also in that month.

14. Nissan Versa. Another vehicle that also falls compared to the previous quarter as its demand fell by 10.8% despite the fact that 402 units were sold in March and ranked 15. So far it has accumulated 946.

13. Chevrolet Tracker. In March it ranked 17th with 367 units and so far it has accumulated 1,072. It is the brand’s best-selling truck and its aesthetic and mechanical renovation served to achieve this momentum.

12. Mazda 2. Another car that falls compared to the first quarter of 2020 as its demand fell by 8.1% and accumulates 1,367 units so far. In March it was one place ahead with 558 units.

11. Chevrolet Joy. So far it has accumulated 1,396 despite the fact that in March it did not appear in the list of the 20 best-selling cars in Colombia during that month. He lost two positions with respect to the accumulated he had in the first two months.

10. Chevrolet Beat. It is curious that although this vehicle falls 19.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020, compared to the previous measurement it rose two places and so far accumulates 1,484 units. In March he did well with an eighth place and 588 points.

9. Mazda CX-5. In March it was ranked 10th and its demand continues to increase as it has accumulated 1,542 units so far. Compared to the previous measurement, it rose one position.

8. Renault Logan. In March 786 units were sold and it ranked fifth, however its annual fall is 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020 as it accumulates 1,886 units. It remains in the same position compared to the previous measurement.

7. Renault Duster. It is the last vehicle on the list to fall in demand compared to the same period of the previous year. Its decline is 14% and accumulates 1,904 units. It fell one position compared to the previous measurement and the public is already waiting for the arrival of its renewal for this month.

6. Kia Picanto. Have a good year with this car, which is also the best-selling of the brand in Colombia. It has 2,068 units sold and also performed very well in March when it ranked third. Go up one position.

5. Renault Sandero. In March, 763 units were marketed and it ranked sixth. So far, it has accumulated 2,068 in the first quarter but it fell one place compared to the previous measurement.

4. Renault Stepway. With 2,134 accumulated and almost 900 units sold in March, the month in which it held this same position, the Stepway recovered one position compared to the previous measurement.

3. Renault Kwid. It did not have a good ‘March’ as ​​it ranked seventh in sales and this made it go from being the best-selling car in Colombia during the first two months to this third place in the quarter. It has accumulated 2,495 units.

2. Chevrolet Onix. The Onix maintains its second place in the year and also achieved the second place in the previous month. Its demand remains stable and accumulates 2,769 units, of which 1,070 were achieved in March.

1. Mazda CX-30. There is a new queen among the best-selling cars in Colombia. Thanks to its spectacular performance in March, when 1,449 units were sold and it achieved first place, it also managed in the first quarter of 2021 to become the best-selling vehicle in Colombia with 2,874 units. Compared to the previous measurement, it rose two places.