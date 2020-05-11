Robert Nesta Marley is for reggae what Elvis presley, Bob Dylan and the Beatles they are for rock, popularizer, laureate poet and his best known and most important figure. Born on February 6, 1945, Marley left this world on May 11, 1981, leaving behind an incredible legacy of redemptive songs and freedom. These are our 20 favorites.

1. No Woman No Cry (1974/1975)

A songwriter knows perfectly well when he’s holding a great song, so it’s amazing that when Bob Marley composed ‘No Woman No Cry’ he decided to put it under the name of Vncent Ford, one of his best friends in Trenchtown, the ghetto where grew up. There was also a legal battle involved with a record label, but that does not mean that the gesture is less meaningful, and that is that Ford has been able to live on the rents (never better said) since then, being able to give free soup to less disadvantaged from his soup stand, as he did to Marley himself when he was a kid. It was one of the songs on their first album without Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingstone, ‘Natty Dread’ (1974), although the most popular version was recorded live the following year, appearing on the album ‘Live!’, With the audience of the Lyceum Theater in London giving it with its choirs its historical introduction.

2. Redemption Song (1980)

A blessed rarity within Marley’s discography, recorded with the sole accompaniment of his acoustic guitar in the best folk tradition. When he composed the song, he had already been diagnosed with the cancer that would end his life on May 11, 1981, so it is a full-blown farewell. Invoking in lyrics the ghost of his beloved Marcus Garvey, Marley says goodbye by giving us a hymn at the height of ‘Blowin In The Wind’, ‘Yesterday’ or any other savage that comes to mind.

3. Get Up, Stand Up (1973)

From 1963 to 1973 the Wailers were a real group, not an accompanying band. The lead singer / songwriter and lead songwriter was Marley, but Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingstone contributed a lot too. The first signed real great songs with the band like ‘400 Years’ or ‘Stop that train’, in addition to lending Marley a hand in one of his best-known songs, ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ that appeared on the last album of the band as such, ‘Burnin’, released on October 19, 1973.

4. Stir It Up (1967/1973)

When the Wailers signed for Island in 1972 they managed to bring reggae to the world, what many people still do not know is that the resulting album, ‘Catch a fire’, is not the first by a band that already had ten years of experience . That would allow them to go back to great songs that had already been a success in Jamaica, like this’ Stir It Up ‘that they had published in 1967, although it must be recognized that the 1973 version, with the addition of Wayne Perkins’ guitar, is the definitive. One of the great love songs of his career.

5. Concrete Jungle (1971/1973)

Another example of his fondness for songwriting is the song that opened that masterpiece called ‘Catch a fire’, ‘Concrete Jungle’ was first recorded a couple of years earlier. Of course, again, the best of the versions is the most modern with incredible harmonies by Tosh and Wailer, and one of the most accurate lyrics about social injustice in Jamaica. Something that would also resonate in the ghettos of the United States, where they saw Marley as a soul mate. Something normal if they heard things like “there are no chains on my feet, but I am not free.”

6. One Love / People Get Ready (1965/1977)

The first version of ‘One Love’ dates from 1965 and is recorded in the most popular style in Jamaica at that time, ska. It was one of the greatest hits of the band and reappeared in 1970 in a medley with all their hits called ‘All In One’. In 1977 Marley decided to gobble her up for another of her best albums, ‘Exodus’, but this time she was told to refer to the song she was clearly inspired by, ‘People Get Ready’ by the Impressions of Curtis Mayfield, the group in the one the Wailers looked at during their early years.

7. Jamming (1977)

Another gem of ‘Exodus’, the album that sings the most songs in the best seller in Marley’s history, the ‘Legend’ compilation. The song served as inspiration for ‘Master Blaster,’ a song by one of the few types that can claim Marley’s crown as the greatest musician of the 70s, Stevie Wonder. The author of ‘Superstition’ met Marley at one of the most important events in its history, the Wonder Dream concert held in Kingston on October 4, 1975, the last time Marley, Tosh and Wailer performed together. At the end of the concert Wonder brought Marley on stage and they sang ‘I shot the sheriff’ and ‘Superstition’ together.

8. Duppy Conqueror (Original) (1970/1971/1973)

One of my personal weaknesses, ‘Duppy Conqueror’ is one of the songs that the Wailers recorded the most times. Despite the great version that appears in ‘Burnin’, the best one, this time, is the one produced by the great Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry before rising to fame internationally and which appears in the compilation ‘African Herbsman’. The lyrics make them almost superheroes capable of defeating evil spirits, called Duppy in Jamaica.

9. Waiting In Vain (1977)

Another great love song in which Marley recreates while waiting for the beloved. He appeared in the incredible second face of ‘Exodus’, the closest thing to a major hit of his career, with’ Jamming ‘,’ Waiting in Vain ‘,’ Turn Your Lights Down Low ‘,’ Three Little Birds’ and ‘One Love / People Get Ready ‘.

10. Natty Dread (1974)

The song that gave title to one of the best albums of his career is further proof that there is much more to Marley, beyond ‘Legend’. An incredible melody with the vocal support of the I Threes, the female trio that supplied the loss of Tosh and Wailer, and a letter that showed the enormous weight that the Rastafari religion had in his life. As he did with ‘No Woman No Cry’ instead of signing it himself, he put it in the name of his wife Rita to guarantee her future income.

11. Trench Town Rock (1971/1975)

12. I Shot The Sheriff (1973)

13. Is This Love (1978)

14. Lively Up Yourself (1971/1974)

15. Put It On (1966/1971/1973)

16. Kaya (1971/1978)

17. Don’t Rock My Boat (Satisfy My Soul) (1971/1978)

18. Could You Be Loved (1980)

19. Three Little Birds (1977)

20. Simmer Down (1964)

