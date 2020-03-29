Nintendo Switch is rising like foam and there is no more to see the sales that it has so far, surpassing in Japan the Wii itself, console that seemed unbeatable. After the failure of the poor Wii U, many were the hopes of the future NX, a console that Nintendo itself said it would revolutionize and in which they had high hopes, and the truth that they were fully successful. Every week console and game sales data are released by region, and it is really nice to see Nintendo games and consoles at the top. The US market trends study company, NDP Group, as on other occasions, has made a list of the best-selling games to date by platforms. What will be the best-selling game in the United States to date for Nintendo Switch?

Top 20 best-selling games in the Nintendo Switch US

Mario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Smash Bros. UltimateThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildSuper Mario OdysseySuper Mario PartySplatoon 2Pokémon: Let’s Go, PikachuPokémon SwordLuigi’s Mansion 3Pokémon: Let’s Go, EeveeMario + Rabbids Kingdom BattleNew Super Mario Bros. U DeluxePokémon Zelda: Link’s AwakeningMinecraftDonkey Kong Country: Tropical FreezePokémon Sword / Shield Double PackPokken Tournament DXKirby Star Allies

As we can see, the undisputed title in all aspects is a Wii U port, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, followed by the quintessential fighting game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It should be noted that this list is made with sales data up to February 2020 and that digital sales have not been accounted for except for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, since it is distributed by Ubisoft and the French company does give sales data in the eShop.

See also

Source

Related