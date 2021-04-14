Top 15 of 2021: Qashqai, Astra, Sportage, 308 …

2021 it is without a doubt, one of the last years with a more prominent and important presence of automotive news. In times like these, weighed down by the slump in new vehicle sales caused largely by the great economic uncertainty that the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic is generating, practically all car manufacturers have spared no effort and in investments to launch new creations of the most suggestive.

Some of the models that we are going to talk to you about below have already been officially unveiled, while others will be known over the next few months. In our view, this is our selection with the 15 best cars and SUVs of 2021 (you have them below in alphabetical order).

BMW M3

BMW M3 Competition 2021

Introduced in September 2020 (almost two years after the classic Series 3), the new BMW M3 It began marketing in March 2021. The sports sedan is true to tradition with its six-cylinder in-line engine that develops 510 horsepower in version Competition.

Citroën C5 X

Citroën C5 X 2021

One of the great surprises of the year corresponds to new and unpublished Citroën C5 X, one more twist to the traditional concept of saloon based on the always original ideas of the French firm. Its exterior design is the most daring and mixes the typical shapes of a familiar shooting brake type with another series of typical details in SUV / crossover, as can be both the height of the body and the driving position slightly over-elevated. The start of the pre-sale or the first orders will begin in the autumn of this year and its arrival at the dealerships is not planned until the beginning of 2022.

Dacia 7 seater SUV

Dacia plans an unprecedented 7-seater SUV

People carriers are no longer very popular, as evidenced by the already familiar ending of the Dacia Lodgy. This vehicle will be replaced by an unprecedented 7-seater SUV, which will begin production from October this year. The outgoing model will feature 1.0 TCe and 1.3 TCe gasoline units, as well as the 100 HP bi-fuel LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and gasoline unit. On the other hand, it will be the first Dacia to receive a hybrid version with non-rechargeable E-Tech technology of 140 hp.

Ferrari SUV Purosangue

Ferrari SUV Purosangue

Scheduled since 2018, the Ferrari’s SUV is taking a long time to officially unveil. Announced for 2020, it has been delayed and should finally put its wheels on the asphalt in 2021. The unveiling of the model, whose name Purosangue is not final, should take place in the spring, while production will begin in June.

Hyundai bayon

Hyundai Bayon 2021

On 2021, Hyundai has replaced the adventurous version of the i20 (called i20 Active) with a new urban SUV called Bayon. The small SUV will rival the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Seat Arona, among others. Its main characteristics include its daring exterior and interior design, a simple mechanical range with powers between 84 and 120 hp (some of them with a microhybridization system with 48V technology) and a very interesting technological equipment.

Kia Sportage

The design of the Kia Sportage 2021, a whole mystery

A few months after its “cousin” Hyundai Tucson, the Kia Sportage will also give way to its new generation (the fifth). The Kia bestseller will be extensively revised, with a redesigned front, a rear with less relevant changes and renewed and most efficient engines with various diesel and gasoline versions associated with the 48-volt microhybridization. It will also have a non-rechargeable hybrid version and another plug-in hybrid or plug-in type.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes C-Class 2021

The 5th generation of the Mercedes C-Class will arrive in dealerships in summer, with a more sporty and sophisticated style, lots of technology cutting-edge and all its electrified versions. Due to the great technological contribution it receives on board and in terms of safety and driving assistance devices, we can consider it a true “S-Class to scale”.

Nissan qashqai

Nissan Qashqai 2021

The Nissan Qashqai third generation is now a reality. The Japanese SUV shows a more modern style than its predecessor. Its dimensions are somewhat larger with 3.5 cm more in length. Inside, it highlights a modernized dashboard and new high-tech equipment. The instrumentation can also be digital thanks to a 12.3-inch panel. As for the engines, there is no diesel and it will be replaced by an interesting ePower version (with extended autonomy electric technology) of about 190 hp, which is scheduled to arrive in 2022.

Opel astra

Recreation on what the new Opel Astra could look like

The new generation Opel Astra will take practically all elements of the newly presented new Peugeot 308. The range of engines will be taken from the Peugeot, in particular for the plug-in hybrid versions. In terms of style, its Blitz-type front will be inspired by what has already been seen on the new Corsa and Mokka. The presentation will take place in July 2021, production will begin in November and its arrival on the market will take place during the first quarter of 2022.

Peugeot 308

Peugeot 308 2021

The Peugeot 308 is undoubtedly one of the most important novelties of the year. The compact model debuts a very daring design, in addition to the new official logo of the lion firm. It grows remarkably in dimensions (with 11 cm more in length) and its arrival on the market will take place throughout the second half of this year. Outside, you can optionally choose a new lighting system with Matrix LED lights and its initial mechanical range will include diesel, gasoline and two 180 and 225 hp plug-in hybrid variants.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche doubles its offer of the electric Taycan with the colorful version Cross Turismo, a slightly raised variant (+ 20mm) compared to the sedan and which has some aesthetic details of the more adventurous vehicles. This Taycan Cross Turismo is only offered in a version with two electric motors (one on each axle) that are powered by the energy stored in the Performance Plus battery with a capacity of 93.4 kWh.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric

This is how the new Renault Mégane eVision looks like

In the Autumn 2021, Renault will present an electric Megane with an SUV-like appearance. The outgoing model will 95% resemble the Mégane eVision concept unveiled in 2020, according to internal sources. For the mechanical part, the model will debut the new CMF-EV platform. It will be available initially with an electric motor capable of developing up to 160 kW (or 217 hp), with a “boost” function that lasts a few seconds to 178 kW. Two batteries will be offered, 40 or 60 kWh, for a range ranging from 400 to 450 kilometers.

Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia 2021 in testing phase

The fourth generation Skoda city car it is now completely based on the MQB-A0 platform (like its Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza cousins). The new Fabia will only be offered in gasoline versions (there will be no diesel or hybrid in the program). It will be presented in the spring to go into production in July.

Toyota yaris cross

Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid

Introduced a few months ago, the SUV homologous to the new Toyota Yaris it is already on sale in some countries. But the European version, sold only as a hybrid, will arrive in the spring. Under the hood, the 81-horsepower 1.5 three-cylinder petrol is associated with one or two electric motors depending on the version (front-wheel drive or 4×4), which increases the total power to 116 horsepower like the Yaris.

Volvo C40

Volvo C40 Recharge

According to Volvo, The new C40 combines the design of a compact C-segment car with a higher body height and a little more distance from it with respect to the ground, although it is somewhat lower than what SUV-type vehicles usually are. This new car has been developed under the manufacturing methods of the CMA platform (it shares technical genes with the XC40 and XC40 Recharge) and in the history of the Swedish brand has the honor of being the first vehicle conceived from its origin as a purely electric car.