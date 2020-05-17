Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Steffi Graf and Margaret Court. Just by listening to these four names one will skip a tear remembering some of the greatest legends the female circuit has given us. Among them, several of the records that are still valid today have been distributed, although today we will talk about one that they were faced with until the last days of their careers, although they did not know it. Which player signed the longest winning streak ever? To give you a little excitement, we will review the top ten brands. As always, thanks to the WTA for refreshing this type of article in difficult times for tennis journalism.

· 41 victories ·

We are going to the 1982 season to find the first of our records. There, Martina Navratilova He chained 41 wins in a row to remain undefeated from April to September. During those months, the American came out the front door in the Magazine Cup, Orlando, Roland Garros, Eastbourne, Wimbledon and Montreal. Her streak would be cut by Pam Shriver in the quarterfinals of the Us Open.

· 41 victories ·

Sharing this first record with Navratilova another female tennis legend appears, Chris Evert. Her 41 consecutive victories occurred between 1975 and 1976, precisely, until Martina wanted to break her happiness. The American player would rediscover the defeat to her compatriot in the Houston final.

45 wins

A competitor as spectacular as Steffi Graf, the great German emperor. In 1987 there were only 45 victories in a row, and I say ‘only’ because later on we will meet her again. His schedule was simply perfect until Wimbledon arrived and that lost final with Navratilova, the first defeat he received in the whole year.

46 wins

You have already seen it, not a paragraph has endured Steffi Graf without being a protagonist. The German defeated her own record of victories the following season, where she would reach 46 games without knowing defeat. Their celebrations in Litpton, Florida, Lufthansa, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Citizen Cup, United Jersey, US Open, Olympics and Brighton would end up sapping the energy of Graf, who would fall in the Virgina semifinals to Pam Shriver in their final tournament of the year. In the stoppage time, the Teutona ended up with her tongue hanging out.

· 54 victories ·

Once again the great one appears on our list Martina Navratilova, this time with a rejection of 54 uninterrupted victories. The left-footer from Prague began her triumphal journey in June 1983 and did not lose a match again until January 1984. Along the way she conquered Eastbourne, Wimbledon, Los Angeles, Montreal, US Open, Eckerd, Stuttgart, Wightman Cup, Lion Cup and the Australian Open. It was just the change in schedule that felt bad for him, losing the Oakland final to Hana Mandlikova in their first event of the year.

· 55 victories ·

The name of Chris Evert It regains strength in our list thanks to its 55 consecutive victories obtained in 1974. The native of Florida took the title in Sarasota, Magazine Cup, Italy, Roland Garros, Eastbourne, Wimbledon, Indianapolis, Montreal and Newport, an unstoppable power that He would give in to the US Open semifinals against Evonne Goolagong.

57 wins

For a victory he could not enter Margaret Court on the podium of this note. The Australian chained 57 consecutive wins in 1972, setting a figure that would remain an absolute record for the next ten years. Another revolutionary like Billie Jean King would be the one who closed his work at the Indianapolis tournament that same season. Perhaps today it is better understood why they did not end up being exactly friends.

58 wins

For the third time (and it will not be the last) we recover the name of one of the greatest in the history of tennis, Martina Navratilova. We are going to the 1986 season, the year where the player of Czech origin would start a new journey of 58 consecutive wins. After winning at Eastbourne, Wimbledon, Los Angeles, the US Open, New Orleans, Stuttgart, New England, Chicago and Virginia, the former World No. 1 would yield again in her first event the following season, the Australian Open. Curiously, it would be Hana Mandlikova who cut her dynamics again, this time in the very end.

66 wins

In second position, although quite far from the absolute record, Steffi Graf greets us for the third time in this article. The Bruhl tennis player found her longest streak between the 1989 and 1990 seasons, where she chained 66 wins. He finished a course winning Wimbledon, Carlsbad, United Jersey, US Open, Switzerland, Brighton and Virgina … and then continue on the subsequent calendar smiling at the Australian Open, Tokyo, Florida and Citizen Cup. And who prevented him from continuing to add? The great Monica Seles in the final in Berlin, a player who, for just a few games, never chained the mark necessary to have a presence on this note.

74 wins

We finally come to the best winning streak in WTA history. It couldn’t be other than Martina Navratilova and its spectacular season 1984. The American started the year losing the California final and then conquering all the tournaments that would come later: New Jersey, Virginia, Ponte Vedra Beach, Tourn of Champs, Roland Garros, Eastbourne, Wimbledon, Newport, United Jersey , US Open Maybelline, New Orleans and Sydney. Thus he arrived at the last test of the year, the Australian Open, where Helena Sukova would cut her way in the semifinals, leaving the record in 74 wins and frustrating a happy ending to the calendar.

.