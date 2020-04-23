There is no statistical parameter that best summarizes the versatility and greatness of a player, such as his ability to sign triple-doubles. In the current NBA times where enviable physicists abound, it is increasingly common to see players in double digits in up to three areas, but that does not detract from the fact that there are up to four players among the best in history. There are records that seem impossible today, especially considering that they were signed when the three-point line was not yet included. That is why it is worth thoroughly reviewing the list of players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

The first thing that catches your eye is the preeminence of Oscar Robertson, considered by many to be one of the great precursors of this competition and the strength of basketball as we understand it today. On the podium is Magic Johnson, the complete player par excellence in everyone’s collective imagination, who has been overtaken by a Russell Westbrook who is still not valued to the fair extent that their records mark. Perhaps his absence of rings or ability to lead a winning team, as well as the obsessive inertia to group the game around him, have made his exploits underestimate. Lebron James, in fifth place and behind Jason Kidd, James Harden, in seventh place, and Nikola Jokic, are part of the top-10.

Surprising to see how Wilt chamberlain “only” managed to sign 74 triple-doubles, something that seems a bit limited for a player of his level. Even more striking is the case of Michael Jordan, who had 30 triple-doubles, not counting one in the 1997 All Star, of which more than half (16) were produced in the 1989 season. The case of Rajon Rondo, which despite its ups and downs in recent times, has 32 and could get into the battle to be among the 10 Most Triple-Doubles Players in NBA History:

one. Oscar Robertson: 181

two. Rusell Westbrook: 146

3. Magic Johnson: 138

Four. Jason Kidd: 107

5. Lebron James: 94

6. Wilt chamberlain: 78

7. Larry Bird: 59

8. James Harden: 46

9. Fat Lever: 43

10. Nikola Jokic: 40



.