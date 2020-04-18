Stephen King, creator of “It”, shared through Twitter a list of 10 recommendations to watch on Netflix during the quarantine. His recommendations are made up of movies and series.

1.- “Black Summer” (series): The invisible wall that separates the living from the dead collapsed. In the chaos, Rose is separated from her daughter, Ryan loses direction and a desperate man changes roles.

2.- “Caliber” (film): Two lifelong friends test their patience and ethical values ​​on a hunting trip through Scotland that takes a disturbing and unexpected turn.

3.- “Dracula” (series): An unconventional nun helps a tormented lawyer to order the memories of his doomed business trip to Count Dracula’s castle.

4.- “Fauda” (series): The story follows an Israeli agent who returns to action to hunt down a Palestinian activist. Abu Ahmed is wanted for carrying out attacks that killed 116 Israelis.

5.- “Hotel Beau Séjour” (series): Beau Séjour is a television series of criminal-supernatural genre created by Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens and Benjamin Sprengers.

6.- “La Mantis” (series): Decades after his capture, a serial killer agrees to help the police catch his impersonator, a murderer who reproduces his crimes in the same way.

7.- “Mindhunter” (series): The agents of the special unit of the FBI develop new techniques that allow them to pursue serial killers, rapists and other criminals.

8.- “La casa de papel” (series): An organized gang of thieves has the objective of committing the robbery of the century at the National Mint and Stamp Factory. Five months of preparation will be reduced to eleven days to successfully carry out the great coup.

9.- “Pine Gap” (series): In the joint defense installation of the United States and Australia, Pine Gap, cracks appear in the alliance between the two countries.

10.- “The Stranger” (series): A network of secrets involves Adam Price in a desperate search to discover the truth about the people closest to him.

.