1. ‘LA Confidential’ (Curtis Hanson, 1997)

The movie that launched Crowe to stardom, a full-blown classic noir shot in the late 90s as Preminger or Hawks would have been made in Hollywood’s Golden Age. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by James Ellroy, the film, which presents the actor as the bestial detective Bud White, won two Oscars in the year of ‘Titanic’.

Average grade: 9.1