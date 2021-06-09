Top 10 Robert Redford Movies

Robert Redford, born Charles Robert Redford Jr. in Santa Monica, California, on August 18, 1936, is a fundamental filmmaker in understanding American cinema in the second half of the 20th century.

Actor, producer, director and activist for a multitude of causes, Redford overcame his youthful rebellion by trading drink for acting. After trying his luck on television, in the 1960s he became a Broadway star thanks to the play ‘Barefoot in the park‘, directed by Mike nichols, shuttle to a Hollywood that would give a good account of its charms.

Eternal next to Paul newman on ‘two men and one destiny‘(George Roy Hill, 1969), it was not long before he became one of the fashionable names thanks to his participation in jewelry such as’The Adventures of Jeremiah Johnson‘(Sydney Pollack, 1972),’The hit‘(George Roy Hill, 1973),’The three days of the condor‘(Sydney Pollack, 1975) and’All the president’s men‘(Alan J. Pakula, 1976).

Nominated for an Oscar for best actor only once, the award finally came to him in the category of best director for his debut behind the scenes, ‘Ordinary people‘(1980). Established as a filmmaker, but without putting aside his acting side, an always busy Redford signed titles such as’The river of life‘(1992),’Quiz Show. The dilemma‘(1994),’The man who whispered to the horses‘(1998) and’Lions for lambs‘(2007).

As if all this wasn’t enough, let’s remember that the star’s bohemian spirit led him to found the Sundance Institute in 1980 on land he owned in Utah. Created as a teaching center in which, at paid expenses, young audiovisual promises took an intensive summer course, little by little it became a world reference, especially its aspect of competition that ended up becoming the essential Film Festival of Sundance.

By combining the averages of his films as an actor on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB (the most complete databases on the Internet in terms of the taste of American critics and the public, respectively), we have produced a top 10 with the most valued titles. Be careful, we are not talking about his best performances, but about the best films in which he has worked. This is the result.

10 ‘The Best’ (Barry Levinson, 1984)

Adaptation of the novel ‘The Natural’, by Bernard Maladoud, directed by Barry Levinson. Redford plays an old baseball player who takes over The New York Knights and leads them to conquer the Major Leagues in 1939. She was nominated for four Oscars.

Average mark: 7.8

9 ‘Barefoot in the Park’ (Gene Saks, 1967)

Delicious romantic comedy, a genre in which Redford has not lavished too much, in which our man plays an upright, serious and formal lawyer, who falls in love with a wild and jovial Jane Fonda. Adapts the Broadway smash hit by Neil Simon.

Average mark: 7.85

8 ‘The three days of the condor’ (Sidney Pollack, 1975)

The best film that Sidney Pollack and Robert Redford signed together is a conspiracy thriller in which the actor plays a CIA official who verifies with amazement how, one by one, they are murdering all his companions. The film adapts the novel ‘Six Days of the Condor’, by James Grady,

Average mark: 8.05

7 ‘When all is lost’ (JC Chandor, 2013)

Authentic tour de force of a Redford who assumes the full weight of the film without saying a single word. He plays a man who is shipwrecked during a solo sailing trip in the Indian Ocean, and is forced to fight for his own survival.

Average mark: 8.15

6 ‘The Candidate’ (Michael Ritchie, 1972)

Winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, she reflects on how the rise of the mass media has ended up turning politics into a circus in which the image is much more important than speech and ideas. Redford plays a young lawyer who tries to fight in the 1972 presidential campaign by facing Richard Nixon.

Average mark: 8.3

5 ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​(Russo Brothers, 2014)

In one of Marvel’s masterstrokes, the studio managed to convince Redford to be the villain in the second installment of the Captain America adventures. The actor plays Alexander Pierce, a top SHIELD leader with a dark secret.

Average mark: 8.35

4 ‘The Adventures of Jeremiah Johnson’ (Sidney Pollack, 1972)

Redford was able to shape his environmental and anti-establishment concerns of the time with this western deeply inspired by Henry David Thoreau’s ‘Walden’ and based on the life of John “Liver-Eating” Johnson, aka ‘Mountain Man’. It was the second of his many films directed by Sidney Pollack.

Average mark: 8.4

3 ‘Two Men and One Destiny’ (George Roy Hill, 1969)

Redford formed with Paul Newman one of the most famous couples in cinema, whose first collaboration took place in this western in which the first incarnates the Sundance Kid and the second as Butch Cassidy, two gunmen who make their living robbing banks and robbing trains, and they decide to go on with their lives separately.

Average mark: 8.5

2 ‘All the President’s Men’ (Alan J. Pakula, 1976)

If in ‘The Candidate’, Redford rival politically with Nixon, in ‘All the President’s Men’ he sinks his career by uncovering Watergate. He and Dustin Hoffman play the two Washington Post journalists who, thanks to their investigation, managed to uncover a government corruption plot that eventually forced the resignation of the then-White House tenant.

Average mark: 8.65

1 ‘The Blow’ (George Roy Hill, 1973)

Four years after ‘Two Men and a Fate’, Redford, Newman and director George Roy Hill teamed up again in this unforgettable 7 Oscars-winning classic, and for which Redford earned his only nomination as an actor at the awards. Academy. He and Newman play two con men who hatch a plan of revenge against the murderer of one of their colleagues.

Average mark: 8.8

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io