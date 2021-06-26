Top 10 pirate movies according to IMDb

Wooden legs, hidden treasures, old-fashioned parrots and rum, quite a lot of rum. We review the must-see titles of buccaneer cinema in this list with some of the best pirate films in history according to their notes on IMDb, the largest film database on the Internet. If you don’t want to go through the keel, you better take a look at this decalogue.

1 10. The Black Pirate (Albert Parker, 1926)

Right on the edge of the list, almost heading over the plank to fall into the sea, is the movie that started the pirate genre in the cinema. It is also true that in 1926 everything was still to be invented, but that does not detract from this great adventure with the mythical Douglas Fairbanks as the protagonist.

IMDb note: 7’2

2 9. Treasure Island (Victor Fleming, 1934)

Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel adapted with the magic of 1930s Hollywood. We may always be picky when we talk about the director’s merits in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ but when it comes to this adventure, there is no question one that deserves all the applause.

IMDb note: 7’2

3 8. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (Gore Verbinski, 2006)

Second installment of Verbinski’s trilogy about Sparrow and company. Louder than the original, and without the dreamlike fantasy of the next one, it offered us two and a half hours of careful scenographic choreography and a cover of Camela anthology.

IMDb note: 7’3

4 7. Peter Pan (Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, 1953)

This is a pirate tale, we must not forget it, especially since the best character in the story wears a brilliant hook and dresses with enviable elegance.

IMDb note: 7’3

5 6. The fearsome mocker (Robert Siodmak, 1952)

Anyone who hasn’t gotten excited watching Burt Lancaster and Nick Cravat jump, swing and perform a thousand stunts on this gem has duties ahead of him. Can it be cooler than the Crimson Pirate?

IMDb note: 7’3

6 5. Pirates of the China Sea (Jackie Chan, 1983)

Heir to Lancaster’s acrobatic adventures, Chan decided to put pirates in one of his risky productions. The fearsome Lo San Pao is the villain in a story in which a young officer decides to stand up to the gangsters of the moment.

IMDb note: 7’4

7 4. Captain Phillips (Paul Greengrass, 2013)

Nowadays we also have pirates and, as your note gave to appear on the list, we have found it ugly to leave this precise recreation of the problems faced by ships approaching Somali waters.

IMDb note: 7’8

8 3. The Sea Hawk (Michael Curtiz, 1940)

Another must-do on this list is Errol Flynn. Whether in leggings or high boots, the actor was delighted to face evil from an elevated position. On this occasion, evil is embodied by the Spanish fleet. Yes, technically we are talking about a privateer movie but if someone is very upset about it, they fight insults whenever and wherever they want. I am glue, you glue.

IMDb note: 7’8

9 2. Captain Blood (Michael Curtiz, 1935)

Flynn and Curtiz repeat, and this time with Olivia de Havilland as the lady in this story in which a man, unjustly accused, ends up becoming a terrible pirate. Society, creating monsters since time immemorial.

IMDb note: 7’8

10 1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Gore Verbinski, 2003)

The jewel in the crown is this triumphant return of the genre. It has it all: adventure, romance, rum, stick legs, curses, more rum, charismatic characters, hidden treasures, a little more rum, parrots on the shoulder and a soundtrack that football fans say is the best. from the one of ‘Total challenge’.

IMDb note: 8’0

