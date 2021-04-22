Top 10 of the best-selling hybrid and electric cars in March and in the year 2021

Colombia is still plugged in and with full throttle in terms of ecological, hybrid and ecological vehicles, since the demand this year continues to grow for all types, but mainly for pure hybrids that continue to command the national market.

Thus, and according to the figures he published Let’s walk, in the first three months of the year 2,742 ecological vehicles were sold, between pure, light and plug-in hybrids and also electric cars with a predominance of first of almost the 70 percent of the market, Well, they add up so far 2,102 units and a growth of more than 215% compared to the same period of the previous year.

For growth, it is followed by plug-in hybrids what with 307 units reported an increase of more than 129 percent and the electric ones that with 333 units marketed grow more than 38 percent in front of first quarter of 2020.

Top 10 of the best-selling ecological cars in Colombia

This boost was helped by the sales of green vehicles during the month of March in which they were marketed 998 units with 774 hybrids, 134 plug-in hybrids and 90 electric cars. The first two had growth compared to March 2020, of 318 percent for the first and 134 percent for the second, while the electricity had a drop of more than 20%.

The brand that leads this market is still Toyota, which has the two best-selling hybrid vehicles in Colombia, and is followed by Mercedes Benz, which is plugged in with their trucks, and Kia with its new fleet of three hybrids that get into those of Greater demand so far this year.

Below the Top 10 of the best-selling ecological cars in Colombia

Volvo XC40 hybrid in Colombia

10. Volvo XC40 – 38 units

The truck plug-in hybrid had a great performance in March because during this month they were sold 25 units and was located in the eighth place monthly. Its growth in the year, versus the same period of 2020, is of 31 percent. This is the first time that the brand Volvo With one of its products, it enters the Top 10 of the best-selling ecological cars in the country.

Subaru Forester hybrid

09. Subaru Forester – 62 units

This variant light hybrid the Subaru Forester had a good month in March because they were commercialized 22 units and was ranked 9th for the month. Once again, the brand adds two vehicles in this count and continues as a new protagonist in terms of ecological cars in the country, although the truck compared to February gave up a position in the general list.

Subaru XV hybrid

08. Subaru XV – 52 units

Same situation lived the XV light hybrid that in the accumulated of the year it dropped one position due to the fact that the momentum that brought in March only 20 units were marketed compared to the 30 that had been in February when he ranked seventh. For this reason this Subaru SUV was placed in the tenth box of the month.

Kia niro

07. Kia Niro – 85 units

The truck pure hybrid of the Korean brand recovered ground compared to the previous month, despite the fact that its demand in the year fell by almost 17%. It had a spectacular March in sales as 53 units were sold, with a growth of 32% front to the same month of 2020 and therefore it was ranked fifth for the month.

Mercedes Benz GLE 450

06. Mercedes Benz GLE 450 – 116 units

After a impressive performance in March, when they were sold 89 units and became the third best-selling green vehicle of the month, this truck light hybrid also rebounded in the Top 10 of the year from which he had gotten away in the first two months Its growth in accumulated is plus 87 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Ford Escape hybrid

05. Ford Escape – 119 units

It lost a place in the accumulated of the year compared to the previous measurement because it did not have a good performance in March when only 17 units were sold, a reason that incidentally removed this Light Hybrid Pickup Out of Monthly Top 10 in its category. To contrast, 59 units were sold in February and it ranked sixth.

Kia Sportage hybrid

04. Kia Sportage – 142 units

Unlike the previous truck and surprisingly, it rose one position in the accumulated of the year despite the fact that this light hybrid fell 37% in its monthly demand, since in March only 39 units were sold and it was located in the sixth box last month. In the first trimester it also falls 38.8%.

Mercedes Benz GLC 300

03. Mercedes Benz GLC300 – 166 units

The one that does keep its customers ‘plugged in’ is this Light hybrid SUV because so far this year a 403 percent with respect to the same period of 2020. 56 were sold in March of the units that it has accumulated and this meant that it was ranked fourth among the ecological ones in the month. It remained in the same position compared to the previous measurement.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

02. Toyota Corolla – 526 units

The ‘once’ king of ecological cars in Colombia rebounded despite the fact that he is still far from his crown in front of a sister of the house. In demand it improved what it did in February, because in March they were sold 205 units reporting an increase in 400% compared to the same month of 2020 and leaving it as the best period in sales so far in 2021 with a second place monthly. In the year its growth is of a notable 185.7 percent versus the first quarter of 2020. It also maintains its second place. It is the only car within this universe of trucks.

Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid 2021

01. Toyota RAV4 – 580 units

The hybrid pickup was the queen in March and is taking hold as the queen of the year in terms of ecological vehicles, since this pure hybrid was sold 214 units in March, not far from the Corolla, and it is expected that by next month it will exceed 1,000 units in the next measurement. As in the month, in the year it also maintains the first place in sales among the ecological cars offered in Colombia. Finally, there is a piece of information to keep in mind: last february Almost twice as many trucks were sold as in March. Did you loosen up your demand?

Kia Stonic 48v hybrid in Colombia 2021

FACT

The most recent premiere on the market in terms of green cars was very close to breaking into the Top 10 sales of its kind: the Kia Stonic light hybrid. Of this truck, 33 units were sold in March, which placed it in seventh place. In the year marches on the line 11 and being the cheapest hybrid in Colombia, you may be on your way to the bestseller list.

BYD B13S01

NOTE

The electric bus BYD B13S01 that carries 91 units and that it would rank as the seventh ecological vehicle of the year, we do not include it because it belongs to the public service and we focus on the cars that generally go to the private market. In addition, in March no units were sold.