Top 10 of the best-selling hybrid and electric cars in Colombia in May and accumulated in 2021

May, unlike what happened to the rest of the industry, it was a very good month for ecological cars in Colombia because the sales rose 15 percent compared to April and the trend of growth in the year that is already marching in a 238.6% compared to the previous year with 4,734 units sold.

Taking this into account, there were quite a few changes in the list of the best-selling hybrid and electric cars in Colombia both in the month of May and in the accumulated of the year, because in the month there was a new leader, what was the Suzuki swift, and that made this car, which is the most affordable hybrid on the market, now rise to the podium of the accumulated of the year.

Top 10 of the best-selling ecological cars in Colombia

Precisely, 1,083 units were sold in May with a growth of more than 208% with respect to April and in the Top 10 of the month new vehicles entered such as the Chinese electric Zhidou DS2 who occupied the seventh position with 35 units, the Renault twizy, also electric and in the ninth position with 18 units and the hybrid of Hyundai ioniq with 16 units.

Zhidou DS2

In this summary, it is still very strong Toyota which now has three hybrid vehicles among the best sellers of the year, the Corolla, and the trucks Corolla Cross and the RAV4; Y Kia which also has three vehicles with the Niro, Sportage and Stonic. Follow them Mercedes Benz with two trucks and Ford, like Suzuki, with only one in the Top 10.

Following, the best-selling green cars so far in 2021

Kia Stonic 48v hybrid in Colombia 2021

10. Kia Stonic – 110 units

Now it is Kia’s light hybrid truck that closes this Top 10 of the best-selling hybrid cars in Colombia so far this year. In May it did well and ranked eighth with 32 units and that also made it return to the list of the best-selling ecological vehicles of the year.

Kia Sportage hybrid

09. Kia Sportage – 149 units

Otherwise lives the Sportage, which is also a light hybrid because in May it did not do well at all and only two units were sold. However, it is enough to get into this Top 10, it fell four positions in the list and if it does not reverse its trend, it will be the next vehicle on the way to disappear from this count.

Mercedes Benz GLE 450

08. Mercedes Benz GLE 450 – 152 units

Another light hybrid truck that suffered a tremendous crash in May as no units were sold this month. Like the Kia truck, what it had accumulated is enough to stay for now in this Top 10 in which it also fell four positions with respect to the previous measurement.

Kia Niro hybrid

07. Kia Niro – 183 units

Another ecological vehicle from Kia that rebounded in May as 42 units of this electric hybrid were sold that month and therefore also ranked sixth. However, the performance of the other vehicles caused it to drop one place in the accumulated of the year, with respect to the measurement of April.

New Toyota Corolla Cross in Colombia

06. Toyota Corolla Cross – 222 units

Precisely, the entry of this new pure hybrid truck to the national market and the incredible demand it had in May, made it the second best-selling vehicle this month and catapulted it to the list of the best-selling ecological cars of the year in Colombia. With this, there are already three Toyota hybrids in the national market.

Ford Escape Hybrid SE 4×2

05. Ford Escape – 227 units

Also this light hybrid pickup had the biggest rally in this Top 10 in May with 101 units sold. This made the Hybrid Escape rise two squares from the previous measurement and be the second fastest growing vehicle in the accumulated of the year compared to 2020.

Mercedes Benz GLC 300

04. Mercedes Benz GLC 300 – 246 units

For this light hybrid truck there was also no connection with the demand in May as they were barely sold 6 units. This caused it to drop one place compared to the previous measurement and to slow down the great growth that it had shown until April.

Suzuki Swift 12-volt hybrid, the cheapest in Colombia

03. Suzuki Swift light hybrid – 351 units

In just two months, this is the most affordable ecological car on the market, it went from entering the Top 10 and with what it achieved in May, it climbed to the podium. Last month, 246 units were sold, making it the best-selling car in this segment, ahead of Toyota cars.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

02. Toyota Corolla – 839 units

With 145 units sold in May, a slight decrease in monthly sales and third place for the month, this pure hybrid added to consolidate in second place for the year. Its growth versus 2020 is for now 130%.

Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid 2021

01. Toyota RAV4 hybrid – 1,065 units

It remains firm as the best-selling ecological vehicle in Colombia. Of this pure hybrid truck, 72 units were sold in May and it ranked fifth, reflecting a sharp drop in monthly demand that it reported until April when it was the highest demand month after month. For what it has done in the year, it remains in the first place in sales with a wide margin.

Subaru Forester hybrid

DATA

Surprises: did not enter in the May registry the Kia Sportage hybrid, nor the two hybrid vans of Subaru. The latter also came out of the Top 10 of the accumulated of the year.