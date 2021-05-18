Top 10 of the best-selling green cars in April and so far this year

In April the trend in sales of hybrid and ecological cars and trucks in Colombia was maintained, since at the end of the month more than 900 units which is the monthly average that has been this year and the pure hybrids, although the light hybrids do not loosen, because there was even a new protagonist in the Top 10 of the month which also managed to ‘plug in’ to the list of the accumulated of the year.

Precisely in the year, they have been sold 3,651 ecological vehicles of which 2,821 were pure or light hybrids with a domain of more than 77 percent compared to ‘plug-in’ or light hybrids and electric ones.

And the growth of the year compared to first quarter of 2020 is more than 248%, although it must be remembered that the conditions of the pandemic in this period of last year blur the comparison due to the closure that the country experienced.

Top 10 of the best-selling ecological cars in Colombia

Regarding the novelties Among the best-selling ecological cars, the great novelty is the entry of the new Suzuki Swift which has a configuration light hybrid and that became the third car best selling in April, which catapulted him to the Top 10 of the year.

Following, the 10 best-selling hybrid and electric cars so far in 2021

Subaru XV hybrid

10. Subaru XV – 72 units

.

The brand’s light hybrid truck continues to be the protagonist and 20 units were marketed in April, which put it in ninth place and also allowed it to stay in this Top 10, although it fell one place due to the good performance of the other vehicles. It displaced the Volvo XC40 that was in this line in the previous measurement.

Subaru Forester hybrid

09. Subaru Forester – 100 units

.

The brand’s second light hybrid truck performed well in April when 38 units were sold and became the seventh best-selling green vehicle of the month. It remained in the same position with respect to the previous measurement.

Suzuki Swift 12-volt hybrid, the cheapest in Colombia

08. Suzuki Swift – 105 units

.

It is the most recent entry on the list and also the premiere of the brand in this segment as the car has a 12-volt light hybrid configuration. Its great attraction is also that it is the lowest priced hybrid in Colombia. This led to it being the third best-selling ecological vehicle in the country in April with 104 units.

Ford Escape hybrid

07. Ford Escape – 126 units

.

Another leading light hybrid truck in this Top 10. It had a terrible April as only 7 units were sold and it continued to show a significant downward trend in its demand since March, which is why it fell two places in the accumulated of the year.

Kia niro

06. Kia Niro – 141 units

.

Otherwise, that of this pure hybrid truck that has had a very good year and in April, it even occupied the fifth box of the month with 56 units, being its best performance in the year. For this reason, it advanced one box with respect to the previous measurement.

Kia Sportage hybrid

05. Kia Sportage – 147 units

.

The light hybrid truck, second of the brand on the list, also fell radically in demand in the domestic market, as only 5 units of this truck were sold in April. However, due to the accumulated figure for the quarter, it barely dropped one position compared to the previous measurement. The one that is in the first places of preference is the new and also light hybrid Stonic that debuted this year and of which 45 units were sold in April, occupying the sixth place of the month.

Mercedes Benz GLE 450

04. Mercedes Benz GLE 450 – 152 units

.

It did well in April as 36 units of this light hybrid truck were sold, although it does not compare with the 90 that were sold of this model in March of this year. However, it advanced two boxes compared to the previous measurement and that also earned it occupying box 8 the previous month.

Mercedes Benz GLC 300

03. Mercedes Benz GLC 300 – 240 units

.

This light hybrid truck is the second vehicle with the highest growth in the year since it marches with more than 620 percent versus 2020. In April it occupied the fourth position with 74 units sold and for now the only vehicle that would put this podium at risk for the year would be that the Suzuki Swift continues to sell at the same rate it had in April. It remains in the same position as in the previous measurement.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

02. Toyota Corolla – 694 units

.

It is the best-selling ecological car of the year in Colombia and its demand does not stop growing since 168 units were sold in April, being also the second best-selling vehicle of the month. However, he is increasingly moving away from his toughest rival, his sister the Toyota RAV 4 hybrid SUV, which has already taken him an insurmountable distance. Like the previous vehicle, the Corolla will end up being the second of the year in this list of hybrid cars of the year.

Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid 2021

01. Toyota RAV4 – 993 units

.

The demand for this hybrid truck is insatiable in Colombia. Almost a thousand units in the first four months of the year and the strongest growth among all the green vehicles in this Top 10 keep it and will surely keep it in the first place. In April there were 199 units and it also achieved first place.

BMW 330e

DATA

.

Only two cars can be found in the Top 10 of the best-selling ecological cars this year in Colombia. The rest are vans.

It is striking that there is no longer any electric car in the list, not even the monthly one. Tenth place in April, for example, went to BMW’s 330e plug-in hybrid.