After reviewing several film genres, such as westerns, musicals or war movies, it is time to dedicate a special to the best suspense or mystery movies, a genre that has a name far above the rest, it is Alfred Hitchcock, who is not the best director of this genre, is that he is possibly the best director in the history of cinema, period. Since when I made the list I had up to five films by the suspense teacher in the top ten, I decided to limit the Top Ten to one film per director to present a more varied list. As always, apart from the first ten there is a space at the end to name another 25 essentials that could have appeared on this list.

10. The footprint (1972) Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Based on a play, adapted to the big screen by himself, by Anthony Shaffer (responsible for the script for ‘Frenzy’, the last great film by the magician of all this, Alfred Hitchcock), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz (responsible for ‘Letter to three wives’ or ‘Eva in the nude’) and played by two giants such as Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine, who star in an interpretive and ingenuity duel of height. What could go wrong in ‘La Huella’? The answer is obvious, nothing, this film is as accurate as a Swiss watch.

9. The Hell of Hate (1963) Akira Kurosawa

Kurosawa sneaks onto ‘Hitchcockian’ grounds and does so by delivering a vibrant film divided into two parts, a very distressing first in which we confront the kidnapping of a child and a second in which the investigation is followed in detail. The former is shot with master precision and the realism of the latter will have a huge influence on more recent films, such as David Fincher’s ‘Zodiac’. A classic of suspense with which Kurosawa shows that his cinema goes far beyond the theme of samurai. It does not have as much name as other films of his but it is among the best in the Emperor’s filmography.

8. Return to the past (1947) Jacques Tourneur

For many, the face of film noir is Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade in ‘The Maltese Falcon’, for me, it is Robert Mitchum in ‘Back to the Past’, one of the best films of all time. Jacques Tourneur precisely directs this masterful film in which Mitchum is reunited face to face with his past, or, what amounts to the same thing, the ‘femme fatale’ performed by Jane Greer. Each shot, each shadow on the screen, produces an undying fascination.

7. Death among the flowers (1990) Joel & Ethan Coen

The Coen brothers give a new twist to Dashiel Hammett’s novels (something they would repeat with Raymond Chandler in ‘The Great Lebowski’), creating an excessive and baroque film, in which they manage to fit all the pieces of the puzzle. Great performances by Albert Finney, John Turturro and, especially, a Gabriel Byrne who found the role of his life in Tom Reagan. Its ending is a wonderful tribute to ‘The Third Man’, demonstrating the Coen’s ability to assimilate their influences.

6. Mulholland Drive (2001) David lynch

‘Mulholland Drive’ is a maze of dreams, identities and all the obsessions in the Lynch universe. If you are looking for linear and logical narration you will not find it, especially from the moment they enter the silent club, but if you get carried away by the director, you may enter his game and end up looking for the cat’s three feet … and May you even meet them, even though dreams (and nightmares) are too slippery to find an explanation. If you accept the game, few more enjoyable movies to return to like this dreamlike immersion in the world of Diane.

5. Chinatown (1974) Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski pays tribute to film noir in the midst of “calm bikers and wild bulls”, giving birth to one of the most bittersweet films in history, with an extra ration of darkness. With John Huston, one of the parents of the genre, as absolute bad, Jack Nicholson is involved in a mess in which the least is the absolute corruption of an entire city … “Forget it, Jake, this is Chinatown.”

4. The Hunter’s Night (1955) Charles Laughton

Charles Laughton has only directed one movie in his life, but that movie is worth entire filmographies. This is the iconic ‘Hunter’s Night’, a childhood dream / nightmare with a terrifying face, that of Robert Mitchum. The face of the Reverend Harry Powell is the one that appears in the nightmares of children and we all know that the real coconut has the words ‘love’ and hate ’written on its knuckles. “I am losing patience, children. I go out looking for you. ”

3. Thirst for evil (1958) Orson Welles

Charlton Heston may have ended his days as a puppet clutching a rifle, but thanks to Heston we have ‘Thirst for Evil’. And it was the actor who managed to get Orson Welles, who was only hired to give life to the despicable policeman Hank Quinlan, to get behind the cameras and turn this B-series film into the great classic it is. A reconstruction of film noir in which, beyond its convoluted script, what matters is everything that happens on screen and how its director presents it to us, from the iconic initial sequence shot (which was not even the favorite of the film itself Welles who strains an even longer one, five minutes, without many people noticing) until the no less brilliant end with Marlene Dietrich dismissing Quinlan.

2. The third man (1949) Carol Reed

It’s a shame for Carol Reed that the gigantic shadow of Orson Welles makes many people think that this is a movie by the creator of ‘Citizen Kane’. It is clear that Welles ‘influence is enormous but this is a Reed movie, of course the fact that its protagonist is Joseph Cotten, Welles’ fetish actor, does not help either. And not to mention the true protagonist in the shadow of this film, Harry Lime, who Welles himself brings to life. The coolest of the bad guys in the cinema is an unclean blackmailer, capable of profiting from the miseries of the post-war period in Europe, but, as it happens to the character of Alida Valli, it is impossible to have a mania for him. And that is thanks to one of the most famous entries in the history of cinema (the meow of a cat, some shadows and the lopsided smile of Welles) and to his own explanation of his vileness: “Remember what he said I don’t know who : In Italy, in thirty years of domination of the Borgias, there were wars, massacres, assassinations … But also Michelangelo, Leonardo and the Renaissance. In Switzerland, on the contrary, they had five hundred years of love, democracy and peace. What was the result? The cuckoo clock! “

1. Vertigo (From the dead) (1958) Alfred Hitchcock

Hitchcock had a lifetime reputation as a box office director, a populist director who wanted to entertain and little else. This is why a work like ‘Vertigo (From the Dead)’ is so fascinating today, nor have any avant-garde directors, nor any art and essay directors, been exposed as much as Hitchcock in this film. ‘Vertigo’ is the most perfect example of what French critics were talking about in ‘Cahiers du cinema’, the director as the total author. Hitchcock makes a film about his darkest and secret longings, someone who molds a person to look like another, just what the director himself does with his protagonist, a Kim Novak whom Hitch wants to model in the image and likeness of Grace Kelly, who had just left the director without a muse and had left with Raniero from Monaco to rule over casinos and sports cars. Hitchcock / Scotty chase ghosts and obsessions in a movie that must be Sigmund Freud’s wet cinematic dream.

25 other essential titles:

M, the Düsseldorf Vampire (1931)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Doom (1944)

Laura (1944)

Chained (1946)

The eternal dream (1946)

The rope (1948)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

In a lonely place (1950)

The Bribed (1953)

The Devilish (1955)

Perfect Heist (1956)

The indiscreet window (1954)

Twelve Men Without Mercy (1957)

With death on his heels (1959)

Psychosis (1960)

Suspense (1961)

The Birds (1963)

Blue Velvet (1986)

The silence of the lambs (1991)

Seven (1995)

Usual Suspects (1995)

Fargo (1996)

Mystic River (2003)

Parasites (2019)

