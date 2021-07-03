Top 10 movies and series on Netflix for this weekend | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know the most viewed content within the platform Netflix so you can stay at home and do not get out of bed or the couch, because you will undoubtedly want to see all these in a marathon between these days.

Some novelties This week they have been Elite, La Calle del T3rr0r, Jóvenes Altezas and S3x0 / Vida, plus this weekend there are series and movie premieres on Netflix ideal to watch with family, friends, with your partner or also alone.

Unfortunately a weekend of low temperatures is coming, however, this is ideal for watching Netflix series and movies.

It is for that reason that below, we will introduce you to a top 10 of unmissable titles, which combines premieres and content that are trending on the streaming platform.

So without further ado, the top 10 movies and series to watch this weekend:

1

The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994 (movie premiere)

It is the first film in Netflix’s new horror trilogy and in 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations could be connected.

It is part of a trilogy based on RL Stine’s hit horror novels about the sinister history of the city of Shadyside. The next ones are released on July 9 and 16.

two

Young Highnesses (Premiere Series)

When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, he finally has a chance to find out who he is and what life he wants.

There he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far removed from his obligations as a member of royalty.

3

Fatherhood (Movie)

In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart plays a widower who takes on one of the world’s toughest jobs – parenthood.

4

S3x0 / Life (Series)

It is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past.

Billie Connelly wasn’t always the stay-at-home wife and mother in the suburbs.

Before marrying affectionate Cooper and moving to Connecticut, Billie was a free spirit living with her best friend, Sasha, in New York, where she worked and partied.

5

The Seven Deadly Sins (Series with new episodes)

A group of tyrants took the throne. Now the princess must look for a select of knights to help her recover the kingdom.

6

Generation 56k (Premiere Series)

After meeting in the days of the 56k modem, chance reunites Matilda and Daniel two decades later.

7

Katla (Series)

After a year of constant activity from the subglacial volcano Katla in Iceland, Grima is still searching for her sister, who disappeared the day the eruptions began.

While their hope of finding the body fades, the surrounding residents begin to receive unexpected visitors.

8

We are (Series)

It is a fiction series based on the shocking report that the renowned journalist Ginger Thompson wrote about a real massacre in Mexico.

9

Elite (series)

A new year begins in Las Encinas and with him comes a new director: one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe willing to redirect the school, which, according to him, has been out of control in recent years.

10

Sweet tooth

Years after a cataclysm struck the world, a hybrid child (part deer and part human) creates an unexpected alliance with a lonely wanderer. Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of the dangerous world that remains, in search of a home.