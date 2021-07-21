Top 10 most viewed series and movies on Netflix | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know which are the 10 most viewed series and movies within the famous platform from Netflix, so keep reading to see if you have already seen them or if not, it is the perfect time to do so.

On this occasion here in Show News we bring you the list of productions that currently make up the trends of the streaming platform so you don’t miss anything.

Although Netflix’s catalog is extremely large and there is a lot to watch, the service usually makes a ranking with productions that are trending to indicate to their subscribers what is attracting attention on the streaming platform.

Summer has begun and unfortunately the positive cases of the virus have been increasing, so the safest thing is that you stay at home to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

So so that you do not stay out of the conversation, below we will review the most watched movies and series currently on the Netflix platform.

1

The water man

It is a drama and fantasy production directed by David Oyelowo that revolves around a very creative boy who lives with his mother Mary, who is going through quite advanced cancer.

Far from resigned to losing his mother, the little boy will fight to heal her at all costs and will undertake a mission in search of a mythical figure who possesses the secret of immortality.

two

Rust Creek

It’s a Jen McGowan-directed thriller that follows a college student named Sawyer who, after turning off the road and ending up lost in the woods, becomes the prey of two outlaws with the perfect recipe for disaster.

3

The street of terror

Based on the famous novels by RL Stine where a group of teenagers face an evil force that has ravaged their town for centuries: The Street of Terror (Part 1): 1994; The street of terror (part 2): 1978 and The street of terror (Part 3): 1666.

4

Castamar’s cook

It is one of the most viewed currently by users of the platform.

This series is set in Madrid, in the year 1720, and follows a prodigious cook who attracts the gaze of a widowed duke who has just rejoined aristocratic society.

5

A place to dream

It is a userie created by Sue Tenney who recently premiered her third season and follows the story of a nurse practitioner who moves to a small town in Northern California looking for tranquility, but finds something (and someone) to mobilize her.

6

Other trends

S3x0 / Life

Atypical

Keir Gilchrist and Heists